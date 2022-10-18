Eagles, Mustangs win final games at the FKC

KEARNEY — Fans of Overton, S-E-M, Amherst and Axtell gathered on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Kearney High for the finals of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament.

The S-E-M lady Mustangs played for third place against the Axtell lady Wildcats.

It was the best of five sets but it only took the lady Mustangs three to win. The Mustangs didn’t get the win without a fight from the lady Wildcats as the scores were 25 to 17, 27 to 25 and 25 to 20.

The lady Mustangs were led by junior Mikah O’Neill with 18 kills, two aces and two solo blocks. Freshman lady Mustang Taryn Arbuthnot followed O’Neill closely in kills with 15. Arbuthnot had three solo blocks and one ace.

Defensively, the Mustangs had an outstanding night on the court with three players reaching double digits in digs. Allie Rohde racked up 19, Arbuthnot had 11 and O’Neill had 12.

The win gave the lady Mustangs a 20 and five record so far this season.

S-E-M traveled to Pleasanton on Monday, Oct. 17 for a dual. The Mustangs hosted a triangular against Sargent and Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

EAGLES VS BRONCOS

For the Championship match, the Overton lady Eagles faced off against the Amherst lady Broncos. It took all five sets for the lady Eagles to pull off the win.

The lady Broncos took the first two sets with superb blocking and great serves. The lady Eagles appeared to be mired in mud, slow and had uncontrolled hitting.

It wasn’t until the third set that they seemed to have found their mojo and beat the Broncos in two straight sets.

The fifth set was full of emotions from players and fans alike. With skills from JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood, the Eagles pulled off the win 15 to 9 to take the Championship title.

The final scores in the Eagle win were 19 to 25, 18 to 25, 25 to 19, 25 to 10 and 15 to 9.

The Eagles moved to a 25 and three record.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan dominated the net with 20 kills, 3 solo blocks and 16 digs. Wood had 15 kills, one solo block and 17 digs. Daisy Ryan had 12 kills, three aces and 19 digs. Ashlyn Florell had 51 assists, 15 digs and one ace.

Overton played their final regular season match at home against the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, Oct. 18.