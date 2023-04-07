OVERTON — On Thursday, April 6, the Overton Eagles hosted an 18-hole Fourball invite at the Overton Golf Course.

Teams that competed were Alma, Amherst, Hi-Line, Loomis, Overton and Pleasanton.

The Amherst team of Austin Adelung and Scout Simmons won first with a combined score of 69.

A close scoring second place went to Overton’s Braden Fleischman and Alex Banzhaf with a total of 72.

Eagle Kaden Lux and Connor Shively snuck in the top 10 with a best ball score of 75 for fourth place.

For ninth place with a score of 82 were Eagle Brody Fleischman and Kaedan Wallace.

Overton’s Zach Kopf and Carson Hageman took 21st place with a best ball score of 102.

The Eagle team of Mason Shively and Darci Liehs had a score of 117 for 27th place.

HI-LINE

The Bull’s team of Zach Whittaker and Hudson Weeder had a score of 82 for eighth place.

Bull Gavin Tilson and Judah Niemeier had a best ball score of 92 for 17th place.

Shooting in a best ball score of 93 for 18th place was the Hi-Line team of Riley Rushton and Collin Shutts.

For 20th place was the team of Hunter Kugler and Julian Seberger with a score of 102.

With a score of 105, Bull Landen Schmidt and Kory Hort took 23rd place.

Hi-Line and Overton compete at the Arapahoe invite on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m.