Eagles face the Bulldogs in a packed house

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles hosted the Pleasanton Bulldogs with a packed gym on Friday, Dec. 16 for an evening of basketball.

This promised to be a good game and it did not disappoint.

The lady Eagles and lady Bulldogs each had a record of five and one.

The lady Eagles jumped in the lead right away and never let up.

Pleasanton tried all sorts of tricks, but the Eagles were just too strong.

The lady Eagles scored 22 points in the first half and 34 points in the second half to take the win.

The final score in the Eagle win was 56-32.

Lady Eagle JoLee Ryan had 18 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, one block and two fouls. Natalie Wood had 18 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, one block and three fouls. Ashyln Florell had 10 points, three rebounds, five steals, one block and three fouls. Adysen McCarter had five points, three rebounds and four fouls. Gracyn Luther had three points, five rebounds and four fouls.

EAGLE BOYS

This game proved to be an exciting one as the Eagles record was three and two and the Bulldogs was five and one.

Overton didn’t give up the fight and gave the Bulldogs a run for their money.

The Bulldogs took the lead early on and kept it until the end of the first half.

Eagle Connor Shively hit a huge three-point buzzer beater to tie the game. This sent the Overton bench into a frenzy.

The rest of the game was a back-and-forth thriller. It looked as if the game was going into overtime until the Bulldogs hit a bucket and scored two free throws with five seconds left to take the win.

The Eagles took a close loss, 47 to 51.

Overton plays on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 in the Ravenna tournament.