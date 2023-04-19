ALMA — Playing in the feisty wind on Tuesday, April 18, the Overton and Hi-Line golf teams teed off in Alma.

The 14 teams that took to the Alma Municipal Golf Course were Alma, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Cambridge, Elm Creek, Franklin, Hi-Line, Loomis, Pleasanton, Southern Valley, Wilcox-Hildreth and Medicine Valley.

With a combined team score of 333, the Overton Eagles took home first place. Loomis took second with 342 and Southern Valley pulled in third with 347. Hi-Line scored 407 for seventh place.

EAGLES

Braden Fleischman swung in a score of 80 for second place.

Kaden Lux took home fourth with a score of 82.

Connor Shively landed in seventh with a score of 88.

Brody Fleischman chipped in a score of 87 for 12th place.

Alex Banzhaf hit a score of 88 for 15th place.

BULLS

Hudson Weeder took home 27th with a score of 98.

Zach Whittaker placed 31st with a score of 101.

Judah Niemeier landed in 37th with a score of 103.

Bringing home 40th was Gavin Tilson with a score of 105.

Riley Rushton took home 42nd with a score of 106.

The Overton Eagles host an invite on Friday, April 28 at the Overton Golf Course at 9 a.m.

Hi-Line tees off at the Overton Golf Course on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.