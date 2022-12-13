Eagle wrestling hosts Southwest, Elm Creek

OVERTON — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Overton wrestling held a triangular against Southwest and Elm Creek.

First up, were the Eagles against Southwest. The Eagles won the dual 54-12.

Eagle Austin Kennicutt, Dominic Kyle, Ty Kennicutt, Parker Walahoski, Hayden Muirhead, Tripp Davenport, Joshua Henry and Gage White all won by forfeit. Eagle Wyatt Kyle lost to Mitchel Stritt. Eagle Dylan Pooschke won over Tyler Ellis. Eagle Jose Gonzalez-Rodriguez was pinned by Luis Escobar Salas.

Up next were the Eagles against the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The Eagles took the win 45-17.

Eagle Muirhead, Davenport, Pooschke, Rodriguez and White won by forfeit. Eagle Austin Kennicutt pinned Lane Hockemeier in 51 seconds for the win. Wyatt Kyle lost by tech fall to Jaxson Smith. Dominic Kyle won by fall in 4:35 over Alex Meier. Walahoski won by decision over Beckham Lewis. Henry was pinned by Elm Creek’s Brody Schopke.

Lady Eagle Sydnie Brown won in the third round by a pin over Southwest’s Adeasha Escobar Salas.

The Overton Eagles traveled to Sargent on Friday, Dec. 9 where Davenport was the only Eagle to place. Davenport placed fourth in the 160 weight class.

Overton traveled to Axtell on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for an Invite.