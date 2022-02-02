 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duffle bags presented to DHHS Program by Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers
Duffle bags presented to DHHS Program by Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers

The Dawson/Gopser County CASA Program was selected by the 11th Judicial District Judges Team during their December meeting to be awarded a $500 grant. These funds were made possible by The Nebraska Count Improvement Project, Through the Eyes of the Child to purchase 40 duffle bags. Along with the CASA Program another non-profit HOMES joined the project to donate essentials to fill the bags. The duffle bags have been presented to the local DHHS Program for when a child is placed in foster care for their personal care.

If you are interested in becoming a casa volunteer, please contact our office at 308-324-7364.

