Drought deficit proves hard to shake, no improvement made in local area

LEXINGTON — The deficit of rainfall that occurred from October 2021 to March 2022 has proven hard to shake for the local area, as there was no improvement to conditions.

Dawson County and all but the southern portion of Gosper County still remain under Severe Drought, (D2) conditions. The southernmost area of Gosper County is under Moderate Drought, (D1) conditions.

Rainfall totals across the area were highly variable from June 1-7, it should be noted the rainfall after 7 a.m. on Tuesday was not considered for this update as it comes after the cut off point for data.

Most places saw modest amounts of rain of 0.25 to 1.25 inches, but some areas that were in the path of cores of thunderstorms, saw around 2-3 inches, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings, while 3-5 inches fell across portions of Rooks, Phillips and Osborne counties in Kansas.

The reason the drought conditions have been so slow to improve is the longer-term deficit is proving difficult to overcome. For instance, a NWS observer eight miles south of Elwood recorded 18.67 inches of rain from June 7, 2021 to June 7, 2022. Compared to the 30-year average, this is 76 percent below the normal amount.

Precipitation totals over the past month ranged from 2-4 inches across most of our area, but there was plenty of variability, especially for areas of Gosper, Howard, western Merrick and northeast Hall counties saw no more than 1.50 inches.

“Swaths of heavy rainfall (more than 1 inch) also led to improvements of various drought categories across parts of Nebraska and South Dakota,” the U.S. Drought Monitor update stated.

The NWS Hastings stated that the majority of this week looks to be drier and much warmer than the past week was. Most of the coverage is expected to receive an inch or less of rain through June 19.