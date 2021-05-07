Drivers urged to be alert with farmer implements on the move

Nebraska farmers are busy getting their crops in the ground. That means they are on the roadways with their implements as they move from field to field, planting this year’s crops.

The Nebraska State Patrol is advising motorists to watch for agricultural implements on state roads.

“Our ag producers across Nebraska do exceptional work to feed America year-in and year-out,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they get back into the field for the planting season, we encourage all drivers to keep an eye out for ag implements and large equipment as they travel from field to field.”

The State Patrol reminds drivers that it is legal for farm machinery to travel from field to field on public roads, other than Nebraska’s interstates.

They said that drivers should remember that this equipment often travels at slow speeds and their size may limit the operator’s ability to see other vehicles on the road. Motorists should only pass in legal passing zones and when it is safe to do so.