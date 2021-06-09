Driver killed, three injured in rollover accident on I-80 between Lexington and Overton

LEXINGTON — A driver was killed and three occupants injured when a pickup pulling a camper rolled into the median on Interstate 80 between Lexington and Overton during the morning of Wednesday, June 9.

At 10:31 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 243 for the report of an accident with injuries. Priority Medical Transport also headed to the scene.

At the site, a pickup had rolled on to its roof in the median of I-80, the camper it was towing was heavily damaged.

Soon after Lexington firefighters arrived on scene, Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid. The Flight for Life helicopter from CHI Health Good Samarian in Kearney was also dispatched; when they arrived they circled the scene and landed in a field north of I-80.

Westbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed, but then was opened to one lane after the helicopter landed.

Lexington ambulances transported two passengers of the truck to Lexington Regional Hospital. Another was transported by the Flight for Life helicopter to Kearney. The extent of their injuries was not available on scene.