Driver cited for willful reckless driving after high speed pass attempt ends in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A driver was cited for willful reckless driving after attempting a high speed pass on Plum Creek Parkway, which resulted in a two vehicle accident and sent four people to the hospital.

At 4:58 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway, near the former Burger King location, for the report of an accident with injuries and a vehicle on its roof.

On scene, southbound tire tracks veered off of Plum Creek Parkway, and ended in two places; the west ditch of Plum Creek Parkway where a Pontiac Grand Prix was on its roof and in the parking lot of the former Burger King, where a green Honda car came to rest facing north, spattered with mud and grass and missing both its bumpers.

According to Lexington Police Department Officer Kareem McDougall, the Honda and Pontiac were both southbound on Plum Creek Parkway at the time of the accident.

The Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed, around 50 mph, when it attempted to pass the Pontiac, McDougall said. The Honda driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting the Pontiac and forced them both off the road, which caused the Pontiac to roll.