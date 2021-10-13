Driver cited for failure to yield, no operator’s license after pulling out in front of Paulsen gravel truck

LEXINGTON — The driver of a black Acura was cited for failure to yield and no operator’s license after pulling out in front of a Paulsen Inc. gravel truck on Thursday, Oct. 7.

At 3:21 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatch to the Adams St. and Prospect Rd. intersection due to the report of two vehicle accident.

On scene, a Paulsen truck, with damage to the right front fender and leaking fluids, had come to a stop facing west on Prospect Rd. A black Acura was fully in the south ditch, also facing west, with front end damage.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulsen gravel truck was westbound on Prospect Rd. and the Acura was southbound on Adams St. The Acura driver pulled out in front of the gravel truck and was struck in the driver’s side.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for minor injuries. The Paulsen truck driver was uninjured.

The Acura was totaled while the gravel truck was driven away from the scene.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department.