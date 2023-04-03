LEXINGTON — After a wetter than normal February, a majority of the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area saw a drier than normal March. Drought conditions remain unmoved.

Per NWS Hastings, most areas across their Nebraska counties only measured between 0.25 and 1.00 inch of precipitation last month.

Some areas in the local area lucked out with a band of heavy snow late in the month across central counties in the NWS Hastings area. The far northeastern fringe of the warning area, Valley and Greeley counties also saw higher amounts.

For instance, a NWS observer south of Elwood recorded 1.16 inches in March, Holdrege saw the most with 1.32 inches.

The direst areas the NWS Hastings noted were their Kansas counties, Natoma, Kan., only reported 0.09 inches, the direst out of the entire warning area.

For reference, normal March precipitation is around 1.25 to 1.65 inches, generally lower in the west and higher in the east.

The Tri-Cities Airports official precipitation totals for March is as follows:

Grand Island: 1.09 inches, 78 percent of normal precipitation

Hastings: 0.99 inches, 74 percent of normal and the driest March in Hastings in seven years, 0.54 inches in 2016

Kearney: 1.07 inches, 73 percent of normal

As for the effect on the ongoing drought, the deficit created in 2022 has proven difficult to budge.

Dawson and the eastern slice of Gosper County remain under severe drought, D2, conditions and western Gosper County is still in moderate drought, D1, conditions.

“The High Plains region generally saw drier weather this week, with a few areas of the central and northern Great Plains seeing some precipitation,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Recent precipitation and lessening long-term precipitation deficits, as well as deep snowpack in some areas, led to some localized improvements to ongoing drought areas in the Dakotas, western Nebraska and far northeast Colorado, while mounting precipitation deficits and low soil moisture led to localized worsening of conditions in eastern Nebraska and northeast North Dakota,” the Drought Monitor stated in their most recent update.

“Despite some areas of improvement over the past few months, drought remains widespread across many of the states within the Missouri River Basin. Currently, 48 percent of this region is in drought, with the most intense areas in Kansas and Nebraska. 36 percent of Kansas is in the most intense level of drought, exceptional drought (D4), which is higher than any other state in the U.S,” the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

Fire weather concerns have begun to re-enter the local forecast as a combination of low relative humidity, high winds and dry vegetation create concerning situations. The situation has improved somewhat from last April when two notable and destructive wildfires occurred.

On April 7, a wildfire would burn 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a collision between in his vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe while responding to the fire.

Only 15 days later, on April 22, another wildfire broke out in southwestern Nebraska that burned 40,000 acres in Furnas, Red Willow, Frontier counties after it began in Norton, Kan. A retired Cambridge fire chief was killed as a result of the fire.

“Because spring and early summer is typically the wettest time of the year for the region, the seasonal drought outlook shows the chance for improved drought conditions, with the possibility for drought removal, in some areas,” the NIDIS stated.