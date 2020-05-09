Dr. Larry Moomey retiring after 47 years of practicing optometry

LEXINGTON — After practicing optometry for near five decades, Dr. Larry Moomey will be retiring. He has been practicing in the Lexington community since 1972.
Growing up in Alliance, Moomey said he always had an interest in science and wanted to pursue a career which involved the subject. Even when he was a boy he remembered seeing the hometown optometrist at work, and wondered if he could do something like that.
As an undergraduate, Moomey attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and dabbled with a few different career ideas before settling on optometry.
“I thought it was a neat profession,” Moomey said, “You could be your own boss and serve people in an honorable manner.”
To take his education even further, Moomey attended the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn. He said it was the closest school to Nebraska he could attend for this study and he had known someone who went there previously.
Moomey married his wife Judith in 1967 and he graduated in 1969.
Sometimes trying to convey medical knowledge to a layman could be humorous. Moomey recalls being a fresh faced graduate student when a child asked him about the connection between carrots and the eyes.
Moomey, in a long and detailed reply, told the child about how consuming the Vitamin A in carrots could help benefit a part of the retina.
The child finally interrupted and told Moomey he stuck a carrot in his eye and all it did was hurt.
After completing his course work, Moomey moved to Nampa, Idaho where he joined someone he had known in school in Tennessee at an optometry practice.
During these first years, Moomey said he learned to treat patients with kindness, really listen and to show a good deal of compassion. He also learned about running a practice and business.
Multiple trips between Idaho and Nebraska gave way to Moomey moving back to Nebraska and settling in Lincoln. During this time Moomey learned more about pathology and different eye diseases, which proved to be a new experience for him.
In July of 1972, persuing new opportunities, Moomey and his family moved to Lexington, where he bought into a joint practice between him and Dr. Donald Nordberg.
While Moomey learned much about medical and business practice during these years, he summed the experience up as simply, “serving the public courteously, honestly and well,” and to “deposit the income and pay the bills.”
Moomey also said being attentive to his employees was also a key to the practice working well.
After nine years at their first location, the practice moved to the corner of 8th and Grant St.
The move was undertaken because the practice needed an updated space and image which would be better to work in.
For the next 30 years, Moomey would practice optometry in this location, building up close connections with his patients and their families.
In 1983, Dr. Ted Harvey joined the practice. “We had a really good relationship, we were moving in the same direction,” Moomey said of Harvey.
After working in the practice for three decades, Moomey said he was ready to make a change. He had always entertained ideas of moving to Colorado and thought of doing so in 2008, but outside circumstances forced him to put these plans on hold.
Instead, Moomey sold his part of the practice, it still continues as Lexington Family Eyecare. He went to work at Walmart as an independent practitioner, where he simply did professional work and didn’t have to manage near as much as he did at his own practice. “It was more relaxed and less stressful,” he said.
After 11 years working independently, Moomey has decided to retire and will be moving to Milliken, Colo., in June. He has been working in optometry for 47 years.
When he made the decision to retire, Moomey wanted to ensure his current patients were left in good hands, he advises them he has left their records with Lexington Family Eyecare, and they can contact the practice for their future eye care needs.
“I didn’t want to abandon people,” Moomey said, “I wanted to make sure they were in good hands and not leave them out to dry.
Reflecting back on his years practicing optometry and his experiences, Moomey said he was “proud to serve humanity and to help in people’s lives.”
Moomey said he feels like he has “done good,” he stated helping people was the most rewarding part of the profession.
He encouraged anyone considering optometry to, “go for it,” saying it is a great profession. Moomey added if he could go back, he wouldn’t do anything differently.
What Moomey said he will miss the most is working with people and seeing their satisfaction after helping them with their issues. He also said he would miss all the friends and acquaintances he has met over the years.
Moomey will be closer to family in Colorado and plans on spending time with them, as well as his grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.