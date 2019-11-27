Dr. Garrett Shaw granted recognition by National Committee for Quality Assurance

Dr. Garrett Shaw, family medicine physician at Gothenburg Health, was again recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a successful applicant to the Diabetes Recognition Program. The recognition remains in effect for three years, this is the second time Dr. Shaw has renewed this recognition.
“Obesity and diabetes continue to be a growing epidemic,” said Shaw. “I feel strongly about helping people to try to avoid complications from these diseases.”
NCQA Diabetes Recognition Program recognizes clinicians who have met standards demonstrating delivery of high-quality care to patients with diabetes.
“We commend Dr. Shaw for the care he provides to our patients,” said Mick Brant, CEO, Gothenburg Health. “He is a testament to our mission of promoting wellness and quality of life in our service communities.”
The NCQA Diabetes Recognition Program is a voluntary effort to identify clinicians who provide diabetes care consistent with the comprehensive diabetes care measures within the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®).
“For a person with diabetes, the right clinician can make the difference between living with diabetes as opposed to suffering from diabetes,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, President, National Committee for Quality Assurance. “By earning recognition, Garrett Shaw, MD has demonstrated that he provides effective, evidence-based care to his patients with diabetes.”
About Gothenburg Health
Gothenburg Health is a premier healthcare facility serving the community of Gothenburg and surrounding areas with modern facilities and highly skilled employees. In 2015, Gothenburg Health completed a 3,900 square-foot, surgical expansion. This state-of-the-art perioperative arena houses two operating rooms and one endoscopy room. Gothenburg Health has a full-time OB/GYN performing surgeries onsite and features a robust specialty schedule providing outpatient surgeries at Gothenburg Health in the following areas: orthopedics (general and spine), podiatry, ENT, pain management, urology, ophthalmology, and general surgery. Please contact us for more information about these home-town services
About NCQA
NCQA’s mission is to improve the quality of health care. It is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs.
NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS®, the performance measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation’s health plans.
Consumers can easily access organizations’ NCQA statuses and other information on health care quality on NCQA’s website at www.ncqa.org, or by calling NCQA Customer Support at (888) 275-7585.
