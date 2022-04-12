DPPD awards $1,500 STEM Scholarship to Overton student

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has awarded Abby Lawton a $1,500 STEM scholarship to further her education. Lawton is a senior at Overton High School and is the daughter of John and Lorna Lawton. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The scholarship is awarded to one student annually.

In her essay, Lawton says she plans to pursue a degree in medical biology through the University of South Dakota. After graduating, she would like to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center to obtain a Doctor of Medicine degree to ultimately work in pediatric neurosurgery.

“I strive to help others and in turn, people’s positive reactions make me aspire to want to help them even more,” Lawton wrote. “After schooling, my goal is to return to practice cutting-edge medicine in the rural Midwest.”

“Dawson PPD’s STEM Scholarship aims to support students who will be tomorrow’s leaders,” said Dawson PPD Communications Specialist Chelsea Gengenbach. “We appreciate the opportunity to support future professionals like Abby.”

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties.