DPPD announces irrigation load control possible on Sunday

LEXINGTON — Load control is possible on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

All of Dawson PPD’s irrigation load management groups are eligible for Sunday control. Irrigators are encouraged to pay attention to text messages, emails KRVN 880 AM announcements or DawsonPower.com for updates. You can sign up for email or text announcements on our irrigation web page.

Normal load control allows for up to six hours of control on Sundays.

If a farmer or irrigation tech needs time to fix an irrigation system, Dawson PPD can override the load control system. Call 308-324-2386.

Also note that customers can change their load management control option once per season. There is a fee for making the change and the customer needs to pay for the difference in horsepower demand charges. All energy will be billed at the higher rate.