DPPD and CNPPID begin discussions exploring integration

HOLDREGE — The boards of directors and management of Dawson Public Power District and the

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District announced today initial conversations that could lead to a process to explore a mutually beneficial integration of the two public power entities.

“As public power organizations, we want to be transparent about our ideas and efforts as we evaluate how such an arrangement might be beneficial to the customers and stakeholders of both Districts,” said

Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager.

A potential exploratory effort will seek to identify opportunities that could place both organizations in a

position to better serve customers and stakeholders now and far into the future. The directors of both

districts will decide at their respective December board meetings whether to proceed with continued

discussions.

“The economic development opportunities for central Nebraska could be extraordinary in an endeavor

such as this,” said Gwen Kautz, Dawson PPD’s general manager. “We believe the synergy of both