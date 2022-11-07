Donate to Keep Lexington Beautiful through Give Big Lexington

LEXINGTON — As we enter the season of giving thanks and remembering those who have made us smile and how we shared our time doing activities with others, we’d like to reflect on all the amazing work our community members have done to keep our Lexington community a place to be proud of.

So far this year, volunteers of Keep Lexington Beautiful (KLB) have not only brought smiles to our faces and shared laughs but have really helped keep our community looking great throughout the year.

This year our community has recycled close to 35 tons of materials through our recycling trailers located in five locations throughout the community. Our public school’s maintenance staff have contributed a total of 228 hours in making sure those recyclables make it to the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency located on the outskirts of our community.

A large part of our efforts is educating our community—starting with our youth and going on to our adults. Keep Lexington Beautiful dedicated over 450 hours in student education focused on reducing, reusing, and recycling materials we use every day.

Our education efforts don’t end in the classroom, they are put into action with our volunteers as they go out into our community in groups to pick up trash in highly trafficked areas. So far this year, more than nine volunteer groups have picked up more than 760 pounds of trash through our cleanup programs and events.

Our two shredding events helped community members get rid of nearly 7 thousand pounds of sensitive documents that were disposed of in a safe manner.

Will you help us continue our efforts to make even bigger positive changes for our community? Donate during Give Big Lexington this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, where your donations can be matched to create a larger impact in our community and help Keep Lexington Beautiful.

Since 1995 KLB has been a part of our National organization Keep America Beautiful and for over 30 years KLB has worked to make a difference in our community. We hope to inspire, and educate people to act, improve and beautify our community. Without the support of our community through volunteers’ hard work and generous donations, we would not be able to do what we do.

Please join us next week Nov. 15 as we celebrate America Recycles Day. Located around town we will have blue recycle bins that accept plastic and aluminum cans.

We are always looking for volunteers, if interested please contact Elvie Montes at klbnebraska@gmail.com or call us at 308.325.5701.