Don Magnuson thinks on his feet over Germany, survives plane crash into the Adriatic Sea in 1944

Editor’s Note: This is the third of a multi-part series about Don Magnuson’s service as an airman in World War II and the letters he wrote home, now compiled into a book by his sons.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Don Magnuson and Crew 77 of the 459th Bombing Group were ramping up their bombing raids throughout German occupied territory and their allies throughout the spring of 1944.

Don continued to write home regularly to his parents, telling them about his living accommodations. He said they had a sign on top of their tent naming their home, “Roseland Ballroom,” and that he had a sign in the corner which read “Nebraska, 6,000 miles,” that pointed toward home.

He also wrote about their tent mascot, a small dog they named Spook, who was always running off with socks or shoes or getting into their K rations.

By mid-May the bombing missions had ramped up, with several conducted in northern Italy.

On May 27, 1944, the group flew their longest mission to date, 1,350 miles to Montpellier, France. Robert Hejtmanek, a squadron mate of Crew 77, recalled “Plenty of fighters and very heavy flak. I saw one B-24 go down by flak on the French coast.”

In addition to their strategic missions, the 459th would also be asked to carry out support and interdiction operations. They carried out just such a support mission on May 29, 1944 in Yugoslavia.

The Chetniks, a Yugoslav royalist and Serbian nationalist movement and guerrilla force in Axis-occupied Yugoslavia, requested U.S. forces to bomb the town of Prijedor, where German Fallschirmjäger (paratroopers) were stationed. It was reported there were no fighters and little flak on this raid.

The next day, Don’s group targeted a major target, the Wels Airdrome in Vienna, Austria. It was noted the bombers encountered flak five times on their way to the target. They were also attacked by German Messerschmitt Bf 109s, a mainstay single engine fighter and Junkers Ju-88s, originally a twin engine bomber sometimes converted to a heavy fighter.

The mission was costly, 24 bombers were lost.

June 9, 1944 would be a date Don would soon not forget, their mission was to bomb targets in Munich, Germany.

In his memoirs, Don recalled they were briefed that an escort of P-51 Mustangs, America’s best long range escort fighter, would meet up with them on route to target around 10 a.m.

While on mission, the top turret gunner, Sam “Sammy” Whitlow called out fighters at two o’clock high and everyone thought they were the escorts, but they weren’t.

A few seconds later Whitlow screamed out, “fighters coming in at four o’clock high,” and several German Bf 109s tore through the B-24 formation and shot down five bombers on their first pass. “It was very obvious that they caught us by complete surprise,” Don wrote.

Not only were five planes lost, but fifty airmen perished.

While Don’s aircraft was staying in formation with no fires and no injuries, he still needed to take inventory of any damage, soon they found out they had big problems.

Don asked bombardier, Edward Denari, if the bomb bay doors would open, but they wouldn’t. Being one hour away from the target, they had to stay in formation for safety, but they had to drop their bombs before reaching the target.

At 20,000 feet in the air, Don, with only a “walk around” oxygen bottle that only last five minutes, had to manually crank both the right and left bomb bay doors open so the ordinance could be dropped.

He had to do this all while standing on the cat walk, a ten inch wide path through the bomb bay, that was slick with hydraulic fluid. “Needless to say, looking out of that bomb bay was not a comfortable feeling from 20,000 feet,” Don wrote.

On the way back from the target, two hours from home, Don asked pilot Mercer Markman to check if the landing gear would go down. Perhaps not surprisingly, they would not; the hydraulic lines had been shredded by 20 mm cannon shells.

This meant Don had to go up into the nose section and lower the gear manually by turning a crank. He then returned to the bomb bay and had to do the same with the two main landing gears in the wings, only there was an issue, the left gear would not lock.

If they could not get the gear to lock, the weight of the aircraft would collapse the gear while they were landing, likely with dangerous and deadly results.

Don then got the idea for Markman to put the bomber in a sharp bank. The turn put the wing nearly vertical and gravity did the rest and the gear slipped into the locking position.

There was one final issue; the flaps on the wings would not go down, another hydraulic issue. “Flaps are a small wing that extends back and down from the main wing,” Don wrote, “Putting it down gives the main wing more lift and you can land at a slower speed.”

Normal landings call for the flaps to be lowered to 20 degrees but hand pumping hydraulic fluid into the system could only get the flaps down to 10 degrees. However, Don felt it was enough and they landed safely, if a bit faster.

Once the plane was on the ground, they took stock of the damage. Besides the hydraulic lines being torn apart, oxygen bottles had been ripped open, there was a hole in the right tail section and the top radio antenna was shot off. It took the ground crews three days to repair all of the damage.

For his actions to make sure the crew and the plane returned safely, Don was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

On June 19, Don penned another letter to his parents, “They called us about 2:30 a.m. this morning to fly, but then it was canceled. It doesn’t hurt my feelings at all. I’m not too eager and I’ll take them as they come whenever they are ready, but none of this volunteer stuff for me.”

Don also wrote home in late June, between missions to Italy, Romania and France that he and the crew had a chance to visit the island of Corsica for some rest and relaxation. He wrote that they took out Springfield rifles with incendiary ammunition and just had fun shooting at rocks and watching the blue sparks.

As the calendar turned to July, there were several intense missions. The first came on July 3 when the bombers hit heavy flak and the whole German air force seemed to be in the area, but none of the aircraft in Don’s formation were hit.

The mission on July 7 was one of their longest to date, bombing an oil refinery at Odertal, Germany, near the Polish border. Don recalled they were flying through anti-aircraft fire for a total of 20 minutes, but for nine minutes they were in heavy, accurate and intense flak. “This was the worst we were ever in,” Don said.

On Saturday, July 15, Don and his squadron returned to the dreaded oil refiners in Ploiesti, Romania. However, he noted they had a safe trip up to the target and dropped their bombs without encountering any hazards.

On the way back to base, they dropped down to 16,000 feet, where it was warmer when the Germans let loose with a barrage of anti-aircraft fire.

One B-24 in the formation was blasted out of the sky, while Don’s aircraft had his No. Three engine hit and they had to feather it. The situation would deteriorate from here.

Being on only three engines, their bomber dropped out of formation and it left them easy pickings for any German fighters prowling the area, looking for stragglers. They dropped down to 3,000 feet to make the aircraft harder to pick out amid the ground clutter.

They flew out of Romania into Yugoslavia and this presented a problem, they had to climb up and clear the mountain ranges on just three engines. They managed it, but used up more fuel in the process. To make sure they could get the rest of the way home the crew began to lighten the load and threw out .50 caliber ammunition and two of the .50 caliber guns from each waist window.

Disaster struck when a crew member decided to take out a waist window and threw it out of the bomber. It went straight back and struck the horizontal stabilizer on the right side and created a 12 to 24 inch gash.

This increased drag and the already damaged bomber began nosing down in a five degree decent toward the Adriatic Sea.

When the B-24 impacted the water, the nose section was torn clean off and Don, pilot Mercer Markman and co-pilot Howard Brinkley were thrown into the water. Both Markman and Brinkley were still strapped into their seats but were able to get free.

Of the nine man crew, navigator Joe Clark was out for the mission, eight survived. Top turret gunner Sam Whitlow was killed in the crash.

The crew was picked up by an Italian fishing boat and they used their dye markers to get the attention of a Catalina flying boat that was looking for the downed bomber. They were transferred onto a British mosquito boat and taken back to Foggia, Italy.

Later, Don found out Sam’s father, S.C. Whitlow, wrote a poem, “There is Someone Overseas Tonight: A Father’s Tribute to his Son.”

“There is someone overseas tonight,

Someone I love so dear,

Someone who is brave and courageous,

Someone who knew no earthly fear,

Someone that God called from this world,

To a home where he knows no sorrow or pain,

Someone that leaves in my heart an empty feeling,

That in words I cannot explain,

Someone who gave his life,

That on this earth we might have Peace and Joy,

Yes, that someone I love so dear…is my little boy.”