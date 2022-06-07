Don Magnuson completes his 50 bombing missions, survives return trip to Odertal in late 1944

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of a multi-part series about Don Magnuson’s service as an airman in World War II and the letters he wrote home, now compiled into a book by his sons.

Rest, Recovery…and More Missions

After surviving their B-24’s crash into the Adriatic Sea on July 15, 1944 and being rescued and taken back to base, Don Manguson and the surviving crew were given time to recover.

Three days later, Don penned a letter to his parents and said in an understatement, either to spare his parent’s feelings or avoid the censor’s pen, “I guess I’ll have to tell you that I’m in the hospital from a little misfortune we had and I’m O.K. Never got hurt hardly at all. Just my feelings hurt. I should be out real soon.”

Don was complimentary of the doctor and nursing staff that care for them. He also wrote to his parents saying they had daily visits from Madeleine Carroll, an English actress who was known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps,” released in 1935.

“I can say now that she is my favorite. I’ve talked to her quite a bit and she is very nice. I have an autographed picture of her to me. I’ll send it one of these days, but I want to take it back to show some of the kids in the squadron.”

Don also told his parents Lexington native Ernie Quitmeyer came by each day to see him. Don’s pilot, Lt. Mercer Markman, who had survived the crash, also visited him.

For his wounds from the crash, Don was awarded the Purple Heart.

As part of his recovery, Don got to spend some time on the island of Capri in the Mediterranean Sea. He wrote to his parents on Aug. 15, saying, “It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been or have seen. The weather is perfect and the trees and flowers are every place. I’ve never dreamed of such a perfect place. It’s so peaceful here.”

Don noted while he was writing, they heard word about “big news of the invasion.” He was referring to Operation Dragoon, the Allied invasion of southern France that took place two months after the Normandy invasion.

Writing on the night of Aug. 22 Don noted, “I am sorta mad tonight. They put us up to fly missions right away, so we are going back to flying and finishing the missions out. I would like to get a lot of sleep tonight though.”

“Don’t worry about the rest of the missions over what has happened. I think it’s all going to be ok. Lt. Markman has flown a couple missions while we have been away. Even if anything should happen, we have still got a pretty good chance like Joe. If everything goes as it has, maybe the war will be over before we have a chance to finish. I hope.”

Don referred to his pilot Lt. Markman getting more missions in than he did. That would mean he would finish before Don did.

Paul and Jim Manguson, Don’s sons, said he and Markman were close and that Don was nervous to fly with another pilot after they had been through so much after setting off from Colorado Springs as a crew.

Jim said on one occasion, Don was flying with a new pilot and noticed the aircraft’s angle of attack was too high and they were going to stall, which in a B-24 would certainly mean a crash. Don rushed forward to correct the controls. After landing, Don told his superiors he would keep flying, but they could not make him fly with that pilot again.

Don’s first combat mission after the crash into the sea took place on Aug. 23 over Ferrara, Italy. A man in Don’s squadron, Robert Hejtmanek, noted there was fairly accurate and intense flack that hit one B-24 and only five parachutes were seen.

Don noted of the mission, “We went to northern Italy…sort of a milk run, some flak. I’ll take some more just like that, but I imagine we will get a few doubles before we finish up. They count up fast but are sure long trips.”

Later that night, Don wrote to his parents, “Well I have another mission since I last wrote to you. It was sure hard to start flying again, but since it started it’s about the same old routine.

“I can’t get over how fast the time is going. It just doesn’t seem possible that it is about the end of August. The 19th of Aug. a year ago I graduated from Sheppard Field. Sure never dreamed then that I would be in Italy. I thought I would be a mechanic on the line some place.”

Throughout the rest of late August, Don took part in missions over the Kolin Oil Company, Czechoslovakia, Blechhammer oil refinery in Germany, a railroad bridge in Ora, Italy and another over southwestern Czechoslovakia.

On Aug. 31, Don noted he had a total of 32 missions under his belt, “I shouldn’t be bragging…because I still have several to go.” He noted Lt. Markman was six missions ahead of him.

“I’ve never told you about the different countries I’ve seen here, so I’ll name them,” Don wrote, “France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Romania, a tip of Bulgaria and I think maybe a tip of Albania. I wish I could see them from the ground.”

As the calendar turned over to September, Don continued to take part in bombing missions. On Sept. 6, Don said their number three engine died on them. Without full power, they would have trouble keeping up with the formation, where there was more protection from enemy fighters.

“You will never know what it means to be able to call an escort when you are in trouble. We were away back by ourselves, sweating it out as to whether we would get jumped by fighters before the escort got there,” Don wrote, “Then presently, or a few minutes after we sent in the call, eight P-38s came out of nowhere and stayed with us until we got clear of enemy territory.”

“It’s the most wonderful feeling to know you have protection with those P-38s flying all around and over you, ready to strike at anything that comes close,” Don wrote.

He also noted, “I’m still sweating out my missions, even though we have the best equipment and best escort and all. I don’t like flak popping, it’s got me scared.”

On Sept. 7, Don wrote a letter to his parents saying, “I am writing to you from the wild blue yonder this afternoon. I had to fly a practice mission this morning and another one this afternoon, so I decided I would be busy about all day and if I didn’t write you while flying, I wouldn’t have much time.”

“I sure get tired of flying all of these practice missions, but there isn’t much I can do about it,” he wrote.

Don told his folks a little about his routine during a flight.

“I just looked at the altimeter and I see we are about six thousand feet going up. So I’ll have to get ready for altitude in a few minutes, which consists of putting on my sheepskin boots, my electric heated suit, my helmet and oxygen mask. Then I have to hook my oxygen mask to another hose in the ship that comes from the oxygen system. I have to hook up my earphones and microphone up there, and then plug in my heated suit if I need the heat, which makes four things we are practically tied up with. That along with life vest for water, parachute, flak suit and steel helmet when on a real mission that just about weighs a person down until they can’t move much.”

“That’s the main reason I like and insist on taking waist position. We have lots of room,” Don wrote.

It was during a September mission that Don’s aircraft’s hydraulic system was inoperative and that meant they had no brakes for when they landed. Don, again thinking on his feet, borrowed two parachutes from the crew and threw them out of the waist gun windows so they could create enough drag to help slow the big bomber down.

On Sept. 12, the night after an eight hour combat mission to bomb the Lechfeld airfield in Germany, Don wrote home saying Lt. Markman had finished his missions. “We have to fly with other pilots and we have been fortunate to get in with good pilots and in the lead ship.”

The lead ship in the bomber formation was usually the safest, as after a head on pass, most enemy fighters would target the bombers in the Tail-End Charlie position.

If Don was worried about the remainder of his missions, he had good reason to be.

For his last mission on Sept. 13, Don would be returning to the oil refinery at Odertal, Germany, near the Polish border.

The last time they had flown a mission to this location, Don said the flak close to target was, “the worst we were ever in.”

Don later recalled, “On my very last mission the radio operator and I flying with another crew went back to this target (Odertal). Obviously we were very fearful. We knew if we got back we would get to go home.”

Don noted in the past months if the radio operator, Harold Van Fossen, nicknamed “Red,” and seen any of the men reading their little Army Bibles or prayer books, “he would make a big issue of it. He would say it wouldn’t do you any good, you didn’t read them at home and it wasn’t going to do you any good over here.”

However, on route to the target, with heavy anti-aircraft fire in their near future, Don passed through the radio compartment and saw Fossen hunched over the radio table looking at something. Don glanced over his shoulder and saw him reading his prayer book. “I was so pleased that I never let him know I saw him,” Don recalled.

“15th Bombers Blast Synthetic Oil Works,” read the headline of an Associated Press article written about Don’s last mission.

In a letter written the next day, Don titled his letter “FLASH EXTRA,” mimicking the news wire of the time. “I am a happy man tonight. I am all through. Fifty missions to my credit, so I’ll be coming home in the near future, however, I’ll be laying around until my orders come through. All of us are through except the co-pilot and tail gunner.”

Five days after completing his last mission, Don wrote home saying, “It’s pretty nice being able to lay here in the morning and hear these planes take off and circle over our tent and we just lay here.”

“Old Red, our radio operator, rolled over this morning and said, ‘give them hell boys,’ as the planes went over. Then he went back to sleep. For some reason that struck me as funny,” Don wrote.

Don would be coming home soon.