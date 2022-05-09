Don Batie appointed to Dawson PPD Board of Directors

LEXINGTON — Don Batie has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors. He began his duties in May.

The Dawson PPD Board of Directors serves as a governing body of the District and represents the interests of its customers. Board members are elected to six-year terms. When a director is unable to complete their term, a replacement is appointed. Batie will serve the Dawson Subdivision until December 31, 2022. A board member will be chosen in the November General Election and will begin their duties January 2023.

A Lexington native and farmer, Batie actively serves on various boards including as the Vice Chairman of the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission and the Dawson County Planning Commission.

“I’ve always had an interest in the power system and I’m proud of Nebraska’s history of public power,” Batie said. “I feel it’s my responsibility to be a servant to our community. Hopefully, I can lend my expertise and share what I have learned.”

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.