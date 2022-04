Don Bader Invitational

LEXINGTON — Despite strong winds and warm temperatures, the athletes from all schools made the most of situations. Times for runners may not reflect that but most competed well. Long jumpers and triple jumpers along with sprinters had some great performances.

Minutemaids:

Mia Rowe had an outstanding day long jumping and triple jumping setting personal bests in LJ in a jump of 17’ 3 ¾” and TJ of 35’ 11 ¼”. Fernanda Caballero also improved her long jump personal best with a jump of 16’ 7 ½”. Freshman Mady Wolfe continued to improve in her triple jump with a jump of 31’ 11 ¼”. Meanwhile, McKinna Moats threw a season best and personal best in the discus with a toss of 127’ 5” to place second. On the track, Sarah Treffer ran a personal best in the 100m hurdles in the prelims in a time of 16.83 and later placed fourth while Fernanda ran a 12.88 to place seventh in the 100 meters.

Minutemen:

Long jumper Caleb Dowling set a personal best with a jump of 20’ 11” and continues to build on previous successes. In triple jump, Greysen Strauss reached 42’ to set a new personal best as teammate Africa Riek set his personal best jump with a 41’ 4 ¾” jump. Africa also set a new personal best in long jump and high jump (5’ 11”).

Quentin Moss set a personal best in the 100 in a time of 11.16 to place sixth and was second in the 200. Ian Salazar won both the 3200 and 1600 meter races and the 3200 relay team (Oscar Aguado, Laz Adame, Garrett Converse, and Kevin Parada) placed second.

Mens Results

100 Meters Varsity – Finals

5th, William Kulhanek, 11.15a, Overton

6th, Quentin Moss, 11.16a, Lexington

8th, Hunter Stewart, 11.34a, Lexington

200 Meters Varsity – Finals

2nd, Quentin Moss, 22.92a, Lexington

5th, William Kulhanek, 23.43a, Overton

6th, Cash Chytka, 23.47a, Cozad

400 Meters Varsity – Finals

5th, Landon Bowen, 54.60a, Lexington

11th, Alex Werner, 57.16a, Cozad

12th, Hamza Mohamed, 57.62a, Lexington

15th, Hayden Muirhead, 59.13a, Overton

17th, Estaban Colon, 59.66a, Lexington

18th, Nolan Wetovick, 59.92a, Cozad

20th, Alex Gomez, 1:00.38a, Lexington

400 Meters - Relay Split Varsity – Finals

Aaron Sandoval, 56.09, Cozad

Brayden Wilkinson, 57.66, Cozad

Colby Rogers, 58.84, Cozad

Alex Werner, 60.94, Cozad

800 Meters Varsity – Finals

4th, Oscar Aguado, 2:08.63a, Lexington

7th, Aaron Sandoval, 2:11.93a, Cozad

9th, Kevin Parada, 2:14.38a, Lexington

10th, Garrett Converse, 2:15.06a, Lexington

11th, Alex Gomez, 2:15.70a, Lexington

20th, Jonah Bryan, 2:25.71a, Lexington

24th, Hayden Muirhead, 2:30.34a, Overton

28th, Dalton Haggart, 2:41.73a, Cozad

800 Meters - Relay Split Varsity – Finals

Aaron Sandoval, 2:12.45, Cozad

Colby Rogers, 2:31.02, Cozad

Austin Priel, 2:39.49, Cozad

Dalton Haggart, 2:46.12, Cozad

1600 Meters Varsity – Finals

1st, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:52.47a, Lexington

4th, Lazaro Adame, 5:03.79a, Lexington

5th, Oscar Aguado, 5:06.68a, Lexington

6th, Miguel Cruz, 5:09.83a, Lexington

11th, Sebastian Herrera, 5:23.97a, Lexington

20th, Carter Bowen, 5:53.89a, Lexington

21st, Anthony Taracena, 5:54.92a, Lexington

3200 Meters Varsity – Finals

1st, Ian Salazar-Molina, 10:33.08a, Lexington

2nd, Miguel Cruz, 11:13.30a, Lexington

110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity – Finals

5th, Monty Brooks-Follmer, 16.35a, Cozad

300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals

8th, Nolan Wetovick, 48.24a, Cozad

4x100 Relay Varsity – Finals

3rd, 45.91a, Lexington

Greysen Strauss

Quentin Moss

Caleb Dowling

Hunter Stewart

4th, 46.20a, Cozad

Alex Werner

Cash Chytka

Brayden Wilkinson

Cord Chytka

4x400 Relay Varsity – Finals

1st, 3:46.27a, Lexington

Landon Bowen

Dru Truax

Estaban Colon

Hamza Mohamed

4th, 3:54.07a, Cozad

Alex Werner

Aaron Sandoval

Brayden Wilkinson

Colby Rogers

4x800 Relay Varsity – Finals

2nd, 8:50.09a, Lexington

Oscar Aguado-Mendez

Lazaro Adame-Lopez

Garrett Converse

Kevin Parada

7th, 10:09.38a, Cozad

Aaron Sandoval

Colby Rogers

Austin Priel

Dalton Haggart

Shot Put - 12lb Varsity – Finals

6th, Jaden Cervantes, 47' 9.5, Cozad

8th, Luis Castellanos, 45' 7, Lexington

9th, Isaac Scharff, 45' 6, Lexington

15th, Jaden Vollenweider, 41' 0, Cozad

18th, Jade Stull, 40' 6, Cozad

19th, Miguel Castellanos, 39' 8.5, Lexington

25th, Silvestre Vargas, 35' 6.75, Lexington

26th, Sebastian Dones, 34' 0.5, Lexington

Discus - 1.6kg Varsity – Finals

7th, Jaden Vollenweider, 137' 4, Cozad

8th, Luis Castellanos, 129' 1, Lexington

11th, Isaac Scharff, 121' 10, Lexington

15th, Elijah Boryca, 118' 1, Cozad

19th, Izaac Langley, 108' 8, Cozad

25th, Silvestre Vargas, 99' 7, Lexington

26th, Miguel Castellanos, 94' 1, Lexington

29th, Sebastian Dones, 81' 1, Lexington

Morgan Bailey, ND, Lexington

Wyatt Ryan, ND, Overton

High Jump Varsity – Finals

4th, Monty Brooks-Follmer, 6' 3, Cozad

9th, Africa Riek, 5' 11, Lexington

9th, Greysen Strauss, 5' 11, Lexington

9th, Cash Chytka, 5' 11, Cozad

Hayden Muirhead, NH, Overton

Pole Vault Varsity – Finals

13th, Morgan Bailey, 11' 6, Lexington

15th, Greg Treffer, 11' 0, Lexington

Gabe Macias, NH, Lexington

Long Jump Varsity – Finals

6th, William Kulhanek, 21' 3.75, Overton

9th, Caleb Dowling, 20' 11.25, Lexington

13th, Noah Eggleston, 19' 7.5, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

14th, Africa Riek, 19' 4.75, Lexington

17th, Kellen Eggleston, 18' 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

20th, Quentin Moss, 18' 7, Lexington

22nd, Colby Rogers, 18' 5.5, Cozad

23rd, Caleb Svarvari, 18' 2, Overton

24th, Cash Chytka, 18' 0.5, Cozad

25th, Austin Priel, 17' 2, Cozad

Triple Jump Varsity – Finals

2nd, William Kulhanek, 43' 8, Overton

4th, Cord Chytka , 42' 8, Cozad

7th, Greysen Strauss, 42' 1.25, Lexington

8th, Africa Riek, 41' 4.75, Lexington

12th, Wyatt Ryan, 39' 5.25, Overton

14th, Hunter Stewart, 39' 2.5, Lexington

17th, Caleb Svarvari, 38' 4.5, Overton

18th, Noah Shoemaker, 38' 2.5, Cozad

Womens Results

100 Meters Varsity – Finals

1st, Makaia Baker, 12.45a, Cozad

4th, Adysen McCarter, 12.79a, Overton

5th, Blair Brennan, 12.81a, Overton

7th, Fernanda Caballero, 12.88a, Lexington

200 Meters Varsity – Finals

1st, Makaia Baker, 26.30a, Cozad

4th, Adysen McCarter, 27.09a, Overton

6th, Fernanda Caballero, 28.09a, Lexington

400 Meters Varsity – Finals

2nd, Maeli Meier, 1:03.17a, Overton

3rd, Karyn Burkholder, 1:04.37a, Cozad

10th, Violet Nelms, 1:06.33a, Overton

13th, Jessica Hovie, 1:11.90a, Lexington

800 Meters Varsity – Finals

2nd, Maeli Meier, 2:30.02a, Overton

9th, Rilyn Schledewitz, 2:52.00a, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Violet Nelms, SCR, Overton

1600 Meters Varsity – Finals

7th, Rilyn Schledewitz, 6:33.39a, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

10th, Maddy Armstrong, 6:34.75a, Lexington

12th, Josie Smith, 6:36.84a, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

13th, Yovana Contreras, 6:40.73a, Lexington

Susana Calmo, SCR, Lexington

3200 Meters Varsity – Finals

2nd, Kennadi Ureste, 14:09.67a, Lexington

3rd, Susana Calmo, 14:10.17a, Lexington

7th, Josie Smith, 14:35.99a, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity – Finals

4th, Sarah Treffer, 17.03a, Lexington

300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity – Finals

3rd, Karyn Burkholder, 52.04a, Cozad

10th, Sarah Treffer, 56.70a, Lexington

4x100 Relay Varsity – Finals

2nd, 53.89a, Lexington

Maddy Wolfe

Mia Rowe

Reese Kuecker

Fernanda Caballero

4x400 Relay Varsity – Finals

3rd, 4:35.94a, Overton

Violet Nelms

Jolee Ryan

Adysen McCarter

Maeli Meier

4th, 4:41.00a, Lexington

Mia Rowe

Maddy Armstrong

Liah Haines

Reese Kuecker

SCR, Cozad

Karyn Burkholder

Makaia Baker

Megan Dyer

Kelseigh Romero

4x800 Relay Varsity – Finals

3rd, 11:14.16a, Lexington

Maddy Armstrong

Susana Calmo

Kennadi Ureste

Yovana Contreras

Shot Put - 4kg Varsity – Finals

7th, McKinna Moats, 35' 3.5, Lexington

15th, Cordelia Harbison, 30' 11, Lexington

16th, Brooke Draskovic, 30' 4.5, Lexington

19th, Maddie Spaulding, 28' 5.5, Cozad

20th, Aubree Eldridge, 27' 11.75, Cozad

21st, Shaundra Wiederholt, 2' 3, Cozad

Discus - 1kg Varsity – Finals

2nd, McKinna Moats, 127' 5, Lexington

5th, Kalli Sutton, 114' 4, Lexington

11th, Shaundra Wiederholt, 93' 10, Cozad

13th, Maddie Spaulding, 89' 11, Cozad

19th, Aubree Eldridge, 63' 2, Cozad

Brooke Draskovic, SCR, Lexington

High Jump Varsity – Finals

7th, Megan Dyer, 4' 9, Cozad

9th, Kiley Porter, 4' 9, Cozad

9th, Taylor Howell, 4' 9, Cozad

Pole Vault Varsity – Finals

3rd, Cordelia Harbison, 9' 6, Lexington

9th, Kelseigh Romero, 8' 6, Cozad

9th, Kalli Sutton, 8' 6, Lexington

Blair Brennan, NH, Overton

Long Jump Varsity – Finals

2nd, Mia Rowe, 17' 3.75, Lexington

6th, Fernanda Caballero, 16' 7.5, Lexington

10th, Reese Kuecker, 15' 2.5, Lexington

Triple Jump Varsity – Finals

2nd, Mia Rowe, 35' 11.25, Lexington

4th, Adysen McCarter, 34' 8.5, Overton

5th, Reese Kuecker, 33' 2.75, Lexington

7th, Mady Wolfe, 31' 11.25, Lexington

9th, Jolee Ryan, 31' 0, Overton

10th, Addison Luther, 30' 9, Overton