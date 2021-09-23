Dollar Fresh to give away 150 meals with Drive-Thru Event today

Dollar Fresh will give away 150 meals to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event on Thursday, Sept. 23. The giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

The donation is a way for the store to give back to the community during National Family Meals Month, an industry-inspired movement led by FMI – The Food Industry Association every September to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals. Dollar Fresh is also using this event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The effects of the continued pandemic have had a more profound impact on smaller, rural communities. It’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules. Mealtime also plays an important role Hispanic and Latinx cultures. Dollar Fresh is committed to bringing families together around the dinner table by making mealtime even easier.

One free meal will be given away to the first 150 customers at the Dollar Fresh store in Lexington, Neb. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Customers can choose one of three family-size Mealtime To Go take-and-bake entrées: lasagna, beef enchiladas or cheese pizza. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event volunteers will be practicing safety measures to ensure the health and safety of Dollar Fresh customers.