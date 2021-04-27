Dollar Fresh holds ribbon cutting and grand opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Lexington officially has a new grocery store, the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 22 and officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 23.

The Dollar Fresh store is located at the former Orscheln’s location; the building was purchased by Hy-Vee in October 2020. The Dollar Fresh store concept was first used by Hy-Vee in 2018, they are smaller stores designed to serve smaller communities.

At the ribbon cutting, Elena Sapp, Hy-Vee training manager and customer experience supervisor, said “we are so excited to be in your town.” Sapp said she had the privilege of training the staff and she introduced the store manager, Jazmin Lopez.

“She will do amazing,” Sapp said of Lopez.

Lopez she was excited for the grand opening of the store and welcoming the public.

Lopez is a Lexington native and graduated from Lexington High School in 2009, she said she is happy to be back to serve the community.

She said the Lexington community is all about being supportive, “the Lexington community is just givers.” She hopes the Dollar Fresh store can also be supportive of community and school events.