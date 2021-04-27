Dollar Fresh holds ribbon cutting and grand opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Lexington officially has a new grocery store, the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 22 and officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 23.
The Dollar Fresh store is located at the former Orscheln’s location; the building was purchased by Hy-Vee in October 2020. The Dollar Fresh store concept was first used by Hy-Vee in 2018, they are smaller stores designed to serve smaller communities.
At the ribbon cutting, Elena Sapp, Hy-Vee training manager and customer experience supervisor, said “we are so excited to be in your town.” Sapp said she had the privilege of training the staff and she introduced the store manager, Jazmin Lopez.
“She will do amazing,” Sapp said of Lopez.
Lopez she was excited for the grand opening of the store and welcoming the public.
Lopez is a Lexington native and graduated from Lexington High School in 2009, she said she is happy to be back to serve the community.
She said the Lexington community is all about being supportive, “the Lexington community is just givers.” She hopes the Dollar Fresh store can also be supportive of community and school events.
City Council member John Salem spoke on behalf of the City of Lexington, he was joined by council members Jeremy Roberts and Dora Vivas, as well as City Manager Joe Pepplitsch and Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside.
Salem said, “Welcome to Lexington and thank you for choosing us, we wish you the best.”
The store features many items that would be found in a full sized Hy-Vee location, including a wide selection of fresh vegetables, meat products, cereal, snack items, dairy products, frozen food and large wine and spirits section. There are also house hold items like cleaning supplies, home and office items, etc.
The store also features clothing and shoes for men, women and children. There are also sections for personal care like body wash, facial care and hair care. There is also a, “Dollar Deal,” section with a variety of items to choose from.
The store also participates in Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online shopping, items can be ordered online and picked up at the Lexington location.
Doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.