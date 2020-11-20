 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar Fresh construction is now ongoing, opening date not yet set
0 comments
top story

Dollar Fresh construction is now ongoing, opening date not yet set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dollar Fresh location

Hy-Vee intends to bring a Dollar Fresh grocery store to the former Orschlen’s location and construction is ongoing. A formal opening date has not yet been set, but should be after the holidays.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Construction has begun on converting the former Orschlen’s location into a Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store, but an opening date has not yet been determined.

Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said on Thursday, specifics on a construction timeline were not available but an opening date may be available after the holidays.

In October, Hy-Vee had purchased the property where the Orschlen store had been located for many years with the intent to bring a Dollar Fresh grocery store to the location.

“Dollar Fresh stores offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings, Aisles Online grocery services, specialty items and produce items, including organic offerings,” Potthoff said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While these stores are typically smaller in size than a Hy-Vee store, they still carry several thousand grocery items, according to Potthoff.

She said Lexington was chosen because of its location, size and the overall sense of the community.

“We look forward to being involved in the local community and having a presence in the near future,” Potthoff said.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president said in a January press release.

“At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices,” Edkar said.

Hy-Vee has been bringing Dollar Fresh stores to smaller communities throughout the Midwest this year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics