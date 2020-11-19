Do Right, Right Now COVID-19 campaign launches statewide

NEBRASKA — COVID-19 has impacted the lives of all Nebraskans. As an important initiative to help fight this pandemic, the Douglas County Health Department and Omaha Community Foundation teamed up to develop a unified campaign to Do Right, Right Now. This caring but urgent call to action is critical to getting back to a safe, healthy, and active lifestyle for which everyone is longing.

As the campaign grew, leaders from outside of Douglas County were brought into the conversation, and through a partnership with the Nebraska State Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, the campaign has expanded to serve the entire state of Nebraska.

“As the 7-day rolling average in new cases is rising in Douglas County, we wanted to create a unified message to our community on simple ways all individuals can do their part to help stop the spread,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Health Director with Douglas County Health Department. “Initially focusing on Douglas County, we felt the need for the campaign to extend to all of our Nebraska neighbors, transitioning this initiative into a statewide effort.”