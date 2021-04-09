 Skip to main content
Ditch fire consumes around $1,200 worth in hay bales north of Darr
DARR — Around $1,200 in hay bales burned on Monday, April 5 after a fire originating in a ditch spread north of Darr.

Around 1:39 p.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Road 426 and 764 for the report of a ditch fire that was in progress.

The ditch fire burned around 70 yards, but spread to 12 hay bales being stored nearby, five Cozad firefighters responded to the scene, as well as Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt, said Cozad Fire Chief Jason Schneider.

A loader was used to spread out the hay bales to make the flames easier to fight.

Schneider said exhaust from a tractor was the initial start of the fire. After roughly an hour on scene the fire had been contained, he said, there were no injuries.

