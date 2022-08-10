Diesel pumps moved into place as a part of Fat Dogs expansion project in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Two diesel tanks were moved into place amid the ongoing Fat Dogs redevelopment project in Lexington.

Dirt work had been going on for the past several weeks, but on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two large diesel tanks were moved by crane into a hole dug for the purpose.

High volume diesel pumps will be added to serve the, “significant semi-truck market,” according to Wilkinson Development, the owners of Fat Dogs. As a part of the redevelopment plan, the current building will be remodeled and expanded to provide a new restaurant and travel center.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, said in July they have not yet found a tenant for the restaurant space.

The expanding of the store will add 6,480 square feet to the location, making the total coverage after development 13,820 square feet. Five full time jobs plan to be added after expansion.

When completed, the expanded facility will be similar to the North Platte Fat Dogs location, which features a Hardy’s restaurant and the Ogallala site, where a Subway is located

Erickoff noted Wilkinson Development also owns the former Sonic location, soon to be host to a Noel’s Tacos Mexican Food site, the third in Nebraska. The owners are hoping to open this month.

When construction is completed, trucks will also be able to access the diesel pumps through Noel’s parking lot, as it will connect to the Fat Dogs site. Access from this location will help alleviate turning traffic off of Plum Creek Parkway.