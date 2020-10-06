Despite COVD-19 pandemic, Orthman YMCA’s Transportation Celebration continues to be a success

LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” events the organization puts on. It continued to be this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orthman Community YMCA CEO/Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said this year businesses brought around 30 total vehicles, ranging from semis, combines, cranes, sprayers, cement trucks, tractors, road graters, fire engines, etc.

“We had a great variety,” Gruntorad said.

Some businesses chose not to participate due to ongoing pandemic concerns, but the event still had roughly the same number of vehicles they have had in past events.

Attendance also took a small hit due to the pandemic, Gruntorad said around 550 people attended this year, only down 50 from 2019.

The YMCA had done their due diligence and submitted their event plan to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, who signed off on it and allowed masks to be optional, due to the event being in a large venue outdoors. Gruntorad also said hand sanitizer was, “everywhere.”