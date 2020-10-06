Despite COVD-19 pandemic, Orthman YMCA’s Transportation Celebration continues to be a success

LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” events the organization puts on. It continued to be this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orthman Community YMCA CEO/Branch Director Riley Gruntorad said this year businesses brought around 30 total vehicles, ranging from semis, combines, cranes, sprayers, cement trucks, tractors, road graters, fire engines, etc.
“We had a great variety,” Gruntorad said.
Some businesses chose not to participate due to ongoing pandemic concerns, but the event still had roughly the same number of vehicles they have had in past events.
Attendance also took a small hit due to the pandemic, Gruntorad said around 550 people attended this year, only down 50 from 2019.
The YMCA had done their due diligence and submitted their event plan to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, who signed off on it and allowed masks to be optional, due to the event being in a large venue outdoors. Gruntorad also said hand sanitizer was, “everywhere.”
As for activities for children, there was an old favorite in the RockIT Express train, operated by RockIT Event Pros. Gruntorad said the train only stopped moving during the event to drop off and pick up children.
A new vendor this year was Change Clothing, who had a large variety of Lexington branded apparel but by far the favorite were shirts which had, “Transportation Celebration 2020,” marked on the front, as well as the child’s name and they could color in the shirt like it was a coloring book.
Gruntorad said once families saw what was being offered, the booth was busy during the entire duration of the event.
Of the event itself, Gruntorad said, “The weather was perfect, it couldn’t have gone any better. We were very thankful to hold this event.”
Gruntorad said he thinks the event was needed for families and that the YMCA enjoys putting on this event each year. He described the event, “as a win-win,” for not just families, but the businesses and the vendors.
“This continues to be the biggest, most impactful event we put on,” Gruntorad said, “We are thankful to the community for attending.”
