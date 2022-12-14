Dennis Rickertsen offers thoughts, thanks at his final meeting

LEXINGTON — Dennis Rickertsen has served as the commissioner of District Three in Dawson County for the past 12 years, during his final meeting as an elected official, he offered his thoughts and thanks.

Rickertsen spoke during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting, his final as a county commissioner. Overton resident Kevin Swanson was elected to the District Three position in May.

Rickertsen expressed his thanks to all of the county commissioners he has worked with over the years and said the past 12 years have been an “interesting ride.” He also wished Swanson luck as he assumes the position.

After more than a decade of work, Rickertsen said he is proud of what has been accomplished, including the purchase of the Dawson County Annex Building, forming good relationships with the county employees and most recently, navigating and responding to the ransomware attack on the county last year.

He was also proud of the fact that no matter how the voting came out on a matter, the other commissioners and him could still work together, even when they had a difference of opinion.

Some items that Rickertsen wished he could see to fruition were the east viaduct project in Lexington, the new Roads Department building the county will be working on and the paving of certain roads in the county.

On the horizon for the people of District three is the proposed wind farm, Rickertsen said it is a very personal issue to the residents, but they have been handling things professionally.

Also the question of data centers was recently brought up in the county. In his personal opinion, Rickertsen said he does not see much benefit to the county, he doesn’t think they should be banned outright. Instead, the zoning regulations should be carefully considered to provide equal weight for residents when corporations propose projects.

Chairman P.J. Jacobson thanked Rickertsen for his service over the years and said he considers him a friend and will miss serving with him.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said that as he and Rickertsen are farmers, they both have been able to bounce ideas off of one another and do what is best for the county. Stewart said he considered him a friend before his time as a commissioner and still will.

District Five Commissioner Rod Reynolds, who was elected in 2020, thanked Rickertsen for “taking the new guy under his wing.”

District One Commissioner Rick Zarek, who took over to fill the remaining term of the late Commissioner Dean Kugler in 2021, echoed the others and thanked Rickertsen for the help that he had provided to him.

Kevin Swanson, who was in attendance at the meeting, said Rickertsen was one of the first people to reach out to him after the election. Swanson said it will be a loss when Rickertsen leaves and respects him and the leadership he has provided. He added that he is looking forward to serving.

Moving on to the agenda items, Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared regarding the use of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds for fencing and security cameras around the Road Department facilities.

Christiansen said they are looking to add fences for the new department building in Lexington and replacing the fence that is beyond repair at the Gothenburg facility. The cost should be around $120,000.

They also would like to add cameras to the Gothenburg and Cozad facilities, where vandalism has occurred. Christiansen said in the past year there have been 26 slashed tires on equipment in the yards. The cost will be around $7,000.

Christiansen said they also plan to add cameras to the new Lexington building when it is constructed. The commissioners approved the use of ARPA funds for both projects.

The commissioners approved appointments from their districts to the extension board:

District 1: Joe Keiser to replace Mike Anderson

District 2: Mark Allen to replace Robb Stieb

District 3: Rocio Casanova to replace Pam Bourn

District 3: Brian Edeal to replace Eric Ryan

District 4: Mitchell Ziebell to replace BJ Malcom

District 5: Barb Hinrichs to replace Rocio Casanova

Also discussed was the continued use of Zoom during the commissioners meeting, which has been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The commissioners were of the opinion that making the meetings available on Zoom was another way to be transparent in today’s age and decided to continue its use.

Another discussion revolved around marking Juneteenth as an official holiday for the county. In 2021, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted in 1983, it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

It is celebrated on the anniversary of General Order No. 3, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

The commissioners decided to table the item to look into how other counties have handled incorporating the new federal holiday into their list of official holidays.

The last discussion revolved around an email conversion for the county to a .gov address. In general, emails from the U.S. government come from a .gov email domain. Commissioner Zarek said an email coming from this type of domain has more credibility in the eyes of many people.

The commissioners also voted to table the matter to learn more about the conversion.

A memorandum of understanding for diversion from Miranda Stoll with Healing Hearts was presented to the commissioners. No action was required.