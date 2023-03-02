ELWOOD — The period from Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2023 was the fifth wettest on record for a National Weather Service – Hastings observer south of Elwood.

While 2022 will go down on record as a historically dry year, meteorological winter (December, January and February), has seen near to above normal precipitation, with some areas seeing far above the average for the season.

A NWS site eight miles south of Elwood recorded 3.40 inches over the three month winter period; this is the fifth wettest season on record for the site. For reference normal Dec. 1-Feb. 23 precipitation across most of the coverage area ranges from 1.60-2.50 inches.

Farther to the south NWS observers at Wilsonville recorded 3.45 inches, also the fifth wettest and a site at Cambridge recorded 3.55 inches, their fourth wettest on record. The site with the most precipitation was Holdrege, with nearly four inches, 3.94, their third wettest on record.

Sites out east, like Shelby and Bradshaw were drier, with 1.61 and 1.63 inches respectively, but were at least on the lower end of the seasonal average.

While the precipitation is helpful to the area, it has proven difficult to pull out of the deficit created by the 2022 drought. The latest Drought Monitor update shows no change for south central Nebraska. The situation isn’t getting worse, but it will take a while, and continued precipitation, to improve.

“The High Plains region experienced a patchwork pattern of precipitation this week,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor, “The Rocky Mountain areas of Wyoming and Colorado, as well as the eastern half of Kansas, received half an inch to locally two inches or more of precipitation, and half an inch fell across South Dakota and northern and eastern parts of Nebraska. But North Dakota, eastern Colorado, and adjacent parts of Kansas and Nebraska were drier, receiving less than half an inch.”

“This winter has been particularly wet for central to northern portions of the High Plains region,” the Drought Monitor stated, “The heat and dryness of last summer and fall dried out soils, and as winter set in the soils froze in the northern states, locking the dryness into place. The precipitation this week and earlier weeks resulted in contraction of moderate to severe drought in the Dakotas to Nebraska, and exceptional drought in Nebraska, but abnormal dryness was kept to reflect the leftover dry state of the frozen soils.”

Dawson County and the eastern part of Gosper County remains under severe drought, D2, conditions while the eastern slice of Gosper County is under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

Statewide, exceptional drought, D4, conditions cover around 6.12 percent of the northeastern part of the state while extreme drought, D3, conditions remain lodged in the northeast, north central, west and southwestern parts of the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) is a map that is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country. The USDM uses a five-category system, labeled abnormally dry or D0, a precursor to drought, not actually drought, and moderate, D1, severe, D2, extreme, D3 and exceptional, D4, drought.

Each week, drought experts consider how recent precipitation totals across the country compare to their long-term averages. They check variables including temperatures, soil moisture, water levels in streams and lakes, snow cover, and meltwater runoff.

Experts also check whether areas are showing drought impacts such as water shortages and business interruptions. Based on dozens of indicators, experts make their best judgments of regional-scale drought conditions, and then check their assessments with experts in the field before publishing weekly drought maps.