December saw LVFD fighting several building fires, total calls for service increased in 2021

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department fought several building fires in the last month of 2021. Records from across the year showed calls for service increased in 2021 when compared to 2020.

There were 13 fire calls in December the LVFD responded to, including three building fires, one trash fire, one semi-trailer fire, one smoke scare, three false alarms or malfunctions and four Christmas related events.

Records Clerk Dale Holbein noted fire losses for the month totaled $434,000.00, with a fire at a duplex at Battle Creek Court being the largest loss.

The Battle Creek Court fire occurred on Dec. 13, 2021 when a motorcycle battery charger shorted out and caused a fire in the garage, where the most damage was caused. There was smoke damage to the rest of the home. The adjacent duplex suffered no damage.

Fire units recorded a total of 601 miles during December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Comparing figures, in December 2020 there were eight calls and 118 to date; in 2021 there were 13 calls and 140 to date, an increase of 22 calls.