December saw LVFD fighting several building fires, total calls for service increased in 2021

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department fought several building fires in the last month of 2021. Records from across the year showed calls for service increased in 2021 when compared to 2020.
There were 13 fire calls in December the LVFD responded to, including three building fires, one trash fire, one semi-trailer fire, one smoke scare, three false alarms or malfunctions and four Christmas related events.
Records Clerk Dale Holbein noted fire losses for the month totaled $434,000.00, with a fire at a duplex at Battle Creek Court being the largest loss.
The Battle Creek Court fire occurred on Dec. 13, 2021 when a motorcycle battery charger shorted out and caused a fire in the garage, where the most damage was caused. There was smoke damage to the rest of the home. The adjacent duplex suffered no damage.
Fire units recorded a total of 601 miles during December.
Comparing figures, in December 2020 there were eight calls and 118 to date; in 2021 there were 13 calls and 140 to date, an increase of 22 calls.
Last month there were also 33 rescue calls; Priority Medical Transport continues to assist the LVFD by handling a large number of calls. Rescue units had a total of 295 miles with 26 patients being transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.
The calls included 26 medical assist calls, three vehicle accidents, two invalid calls and two cancelled calls.
Looking at past years, December 2020 saw 37 calls and 292 to date; in 2021 there were also 33 rescue calls and 362 to date, an increase of 70 calls.
Looking at the whole year, LVFD volunteers responded to 502 calls in 2021, in 2020 they responded to 410 total calls. There was an increase of 92 calls in 2021.
Holbein said training in December consisted of record keeping, NARSIS forms, visit to RNG plant and a Tyson pipeline class. Volunteers participated in 2,050 hours of training over the year.
Holbein advises residents with the cold weather here, care with space heaters needs to be taken; also driving in wintry weather should be done with caution.