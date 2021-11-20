“Decade of Trees” is Christmas theme for Dawson County Historical Museum

LEXINGTON — Be ready for a trip through the past and present when viewing the Dawson County Historical Museum’s Christmas tree display this year.

The theme for the 2021 Christmas season is “Decades of Trees.” The businesses and individuals taking part will choose a decade between 1860 and 2020 and decorate accordingly.

Dawson County Historical Museum Executive Director Crystal Werger said they have around 30 trees to be decorated and 15 have been spoken for so far.

The museum will be open from Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for decorating.

Werger said she is excited to see the creativity of those who choose to decorate the Christmas trees this year.

For instance, the Plum Creek Quilters Guild is decorating a “Dirty ‘30s” themed tree and the Lexington Garden Club is basing their decorations on 1860s medicinal plants. There will be at least one aluminum tree from the 1950s on display as well.

For a second year, the museum will be hosting their Christmas Trees at Night event, where the lights will be dimmed and people can fully appreciate the Christmas trees and lights.