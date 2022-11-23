Debate centers over proposed hospice center near Gothenburg golf course

LEXINGTON — Debate over to permit a hospice center to be located near Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg dominated the Dawson County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Ann Post, a Lincoln based attorney, represented Prairie Care Foundation, which is seeking its non-profit status and over sees the Susie Collins House, LLC, and intends to operate a hospice care facility near Gothenburg.

The proposed location of the facility would be near the intersection of Road 768 and Road 410, just across from the Wild Horse Golf Club. The land is an unused pivot corner donated by the landowner, Doug Block.

Dave Collins, the founder of the Prairie Care Foundation and on its board of directors, said the facility is to be a legacy to his wife, Susan Collins, who died at the age of 67 under hospice care in Lincoln in 2020.

Collins said he felt there was the need for hospice care in central Nebraska and began perusing the project idea with a group of like-minded individuals.

The proposed hospice facility will provide 24-hour professional care for terminally ill individuals in a six room facility with two private suites for family and loved ones.

There will be amenities such as a stocked pantry, gathering space, children’s play room and teen area. There will be indoor and outdoor gardens along with a veranda for a scenic view of the rural area.

The façade of the building will be prairie style architecture and will be designed to be low profie, with peaked roofs and deep eaves to resemble nearby residential uses.

If constructed, Post said this will be the only hospice care facility between Denver and Lincoln.

Their choice of location outside of Gothenburg was decided upon as the board did not want the facility to be in town but not too rural due to safety, distance and infrastructure concerns, said Post.

“Prairie Care’s mission is to provide the quality of care received in a metropolitan area, in a rural setting, to meet the need of the region’s residents in a difficult time,” per the Prairie Care Foundation.

“This site affords agricultural views, while being close enough to Gothenburg to attract skilled staff, provide security…and benefit from amenities easily accessible to families,” the Prairie Care Foundation stated.

There will be around 16 to 20 jobs created by the facility and will help promote economic activity, Post said.

Post moved on to the conditions for a conditional use permit and opinioned that hospice care facilities could be permitted in an agriculture zoned district, which the land currently is.

Permitted uses in an ag zone also include retirement homes, adult care homes, dwellings, hospitals, etc., Post said.

As for the impact on adjacent properties and their value, Prairie Care obtained opinions from certified property appraisers, Jeffrey Bain and Jeffrey Wilhelm who are familiar with the Gothenburg area; they indicated the project would have no adverse effect to the area land or property value.

Post said while the property is in an agricultural area, it is rapidly developing for more urban use, the southern half of the parcel is within the City of Gothenburg’s zoning district.

In addition to the permit request, the Prairie Care Foundation was asking for an extension to allow for a period of four years from the date of approval before the permit use should become invalid, typically a period of one year is granted to applications.

Post said the extra time will allow for the completion of fundraising efforts for the construction, they wanted to secure the conditional use permit before they began.

Former Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea spoke in favor of the plan and said there is not any place for a terminally ill person to go in the local area if they are seeking hospice care. He said hospice allows, “Death with dignity.”

McNea said as more care homes close across the country, it will become harder and harder for people to find places for their loved ones to be cared for in their final days. He said people may need to start thinking of end of life care in a new way.

Dr. Carol Shackleton, with Gothenburg Health, also spoke in favor. She said she had lost two spouses in her life. Her first husband she tried to care for at home, but his stature of six feet made it difficult for her to care for him solely.

Shackleton said her second husband, near the end of his life, entered into a nursing home, but hated the experience. She said having a hospice care option could have benefited them from both.

As a physician, Shackleton said more hospice care options are needed to provide end of life care in privacy and in a one-on-one fashion.

Shackleton said she also spoke as someone who may ultimately require hospice care in her life. She said if so, she wants peace and quiet and care that is in the area.

There has been opposition to the plan, in February an initial permit request was recalled due to a large amount of opposition.

Appearing via Zoom, Greg Anderson, who lives near the proposed site, spoke in opposition to the facility. He said Wild Horse Golf Club is a high end facility and the addition of a hospice facility would be detrimental to the area.

He also questioned why this 11,000 square foot facility would be located in an area that was zoned for ag uses. Anderson also noted the facility would be 300 to 400 feet away from his property and feels it could devalue his property.

Travis Anderson appeared, representing Wild Horse Golf Club, also spoke in opposition.

Anderson questioned the details of the facility and said that the standards of the conditional use permit have not been met.

Of the appraisals offered by Prairie Care Foundation, Anderson questioned their practices, saying they did not reference golf courses. He said the largest home in the area is 2,000 square feet and this hospice care facility will be nearly four times larger than that.

Sheri Bourne, a North Platte relator and member of the Prairie Care Foundation advisory board, questioned Anderson’s point on the appraisals. She said that two qualified appraisers offered their findings that there would be no adverse impact.

Anderson said Wild Horse is a quality facility and listed a number of accolades they have received in recent years; he said he felt the presence of the hospice facility would be detrimental to the character of their facility.

The four year extension was also questioned, as Anderson said it would prevent them from being able to fully plan improvements or changes to the course if they don’t know what will be located near it.

Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen asked Anderson about the possibility of grain bins and dryer being added to the same corner, given that they would not require a conditional use permit as they would be in an ag area.

Anderson said the space is zoned for ag and that could be allowed. He again reiterated that the golf course is for fun and recreation and a hospice facility, providing end of life care, could change the character of the course.

Commissioner Rick Zarek asked for the opinion of Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn, who said there were issues based on the criteria and it may not work with the ag zone intention.

Post spoke again, saying they have done their best to be responsive to the concerns of the neighbors. She noted the facility is not a residence, but a facility providing care to terminally ill people.

One question was brought up was that the views of the surrounding residents had been mentioned, but not those of the terminally ill patients.

The vote was split into two resolutions, one to allow for the conditional use permit, the other for the four year extension.

During the conditional use permit vote, Commissioner Rod Reynolds voted no, Commissioners Zarek, Rickertsen and Jacobson voted in favor and the motion was passed.

Zarek said he voted in favor because he sees the need for it, given his background in healthcare and while empathic to those in opposition, wasn’t fully swayed by their arguments.

Rickertsen said it was not an easy decision, but also noted the need for this type of facility.

During the four year extension resolution vote, Reynolds voted no, while Zarek, Rickertsen and Jacobson voted to affirm it.

Another public hearing was held to discuss a conditional use permit by Jeff Warren to allow for commercial storage in the second tier of Lakeview Acres.

Josh Blake, representing Warren, said the storage building would be 40 feet by 80 feet.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the planning commission had reviewed the application and forwarded their approval. The commissioners approved the permit.

In other action:

Sheriff Ken Moody submitted the monthly crime report for October, there were 926 calls for service, 124 new inmates booked into the jail and the average population was 79.5

Treasurer Vickie Clements appeared with the distress warrants that will be submitted to the Sheriff’s office.

The year-end certification of the County Highway Superintendent was signed

A master five year agreement as approved for state highway projects

An inter-local agreement between the county and the Lexington School District was approved for renting space in the Dawson County Annex Building.

Zoning fees were updated