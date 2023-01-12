Deal or No Deal: LHS hosts academic pep rally for fall semester

LEXINGTON — During the Deal or No Deal game played by the different classes, the students of Lexington High School were honored for their hard work and academic achievement during the past fall semester.

LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.

They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”

Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible. To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.

First thing first, it was noted by Dean of Students Jeff Rowan that of the 942 students, 456 were involved in at least one extra or co-curricular activity, or 47 percent of the student body.

Rowan also named the All-State recipients for fall 2022, he said these have been nominated by their coaches, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions to their activity.

Girls Golf: O’Bbrasia Amos, Abby Owens

Boys Tennis: Morgan Bailey, Dru Truax

Softball: Jordyn Jeffries, Amaya Stewart

Girls XC: Madeline Armstrong, Susana Calmo

Boys XC: Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Oscar Aguado-Mendez

Volleyball: Reese Kuecker, Laikyn Seim

Football: Conlan Kjar, Daven Naylor

Play Production: Yasmin Monroy, Ben Ward

LHS teacher Holli Oberg introduced the 98 students who had perfect attendance during the fall semester.

Up next was the 168 students who had All As and Bs on their grade reports, not a single C, D or F among the group, LHS teacher Allie Prososki said.

Even harder to reach was the students who had earned All A’s and only A’s on their grade report, but 59 students were able to achieve this lofty goal, LHS teacher Robb Koerting said.

There was one achievement higher that LHS math teacher Peg Fisher noted, 31 students had earned All A’s on every single grade check throughout the first semester.

Another award was the Triple Threat, for the 41 students who had achieved three goals during the first semester, including only have A’s and B’s on their grades, have perfect attendance and be involved in at least one extracurricular activity, LHS teacher Laura Benson said.

LHS science teacher Mike Zarate presented the students in National Honors Society. To be a member they have to hold a 3.7 or higher GPA, participate in an activity and participate or lead a community service.

Throughout the pep rally the students were treated to the cheerleader’s non-tumbling state routine and the Liberty Belle dance team’s Game Day Division performance.

The game played throughout the presentation was a version of NBC’s “Deal or No Deal,” game show where contestants must choose from 26 sealed briefcases containing amounts of cash from one penny to $1 million.

The chosen ones are opened and the amount of money inside revealed. After several cases are opened, the player is tempted by the Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for not continuing the game and possibly winning a larger sum of money.

In the student’s version, there were 10 different options to choose from each containing prizes as lowly as a free pencil and notebook to the more sought after, early dismissal on Friday, a homework pass or allowing headphones in classes for the day. One member from each class was called down to make three picks that would eliminate a prize.

Needless to say when the first three picks by a sophomore eliminated the early dismissal, homework pass and headphone privileges in the second round, the student body lost some enthusiasm.

However, Principal Audrey Downey injected some life back into the gym when she made the offer to the students for the 1:30 dismissal or an unknown prize that had been picked in the first round and left till the end.

It’s not hard to guess which the student’s picked.