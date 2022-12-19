“Deadly” wind chills, blizzard conditions impacts area mid-week

LEXINGTON — Extremely hazardous winter weather conditions look to impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Wind chills will be bitterly cold and blowing and drifting snow could impact pre-holiday travel.

A strong Arctic front remains on track to move through the local area Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service – Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of south central Nebraska, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. A few inches of snow are possible and northwesterly gusts of 45 mph will result in hazardous travel conditions. Blizzard conditions are a concern with this system.

“Those with travel plans need to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in the coming days,” NWS Hastings states.

In addition, a Wind Chill Watch has also been issued for all of south central Nebraska from Wednesday night through midday Friday. “Extremely cold and dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 45 are forecast,” NWS Hastings stated.

NWS Hastings notes they have “very high confidence,” in the wind chill forecast and don’t anticipate changes to be made through the period.

Though wind chills of minus ten to minus 20 degrees start building into parts of the area at the start of the week, the worst conditions will occur Wednesday night into Friday. There will be little to no relief during the daytime hours on Thursday.

“Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite to develop in as little as 10 to 30 minutes. Precautions will be needed if planning on spending any time outdoors,” NWS Hastings stated, “The bitterly cold wind chills are a concern for humans and animals with exposure.”

NWS notes this could be the coldest December days in over 30 years, since 1989.

With 2-4 inches of snow being the worst case scenario, actual amounts may trend less but it may not matter overall due to the blowing and drifting factor.

The very cold and dry snow will have no problem moving around in the face of 30 to 35 mph winds. This suggests whiteout or near-whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. East-west running roads such as I-80 and Highway 30 could experience persistent drifting through the daytime hours on Thursday.

This could make pre-holiday travel “very difficult,” NWS Hastings states, “The extremely cold wind chills could be downright deadly to anyone caught off guard or stranded by this system.”

“Traffic volumes may be above-normal due to pre-holiday activities, but folks with travel plans Wednesday night through Thursday night should strongly consider making alternate plans now,” NWS Hastings states.

Friday looks to trend colder due to the snow cover and a large, extremely cold air mass over the area during the day. Wind speeds look to decline noticeably by the evening; however, wind chill values are still forecast to dip into the minus 20 to minus 30 degree range.

Keep an eye on the forecast for any changes made as the system approaches.