LEXINGTON — Daylight Savings Time can be a burden on the body and the mind, especially when we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep, but do you wonder how it affects the power companies?
The thought is, people’s normal routine is shifted an hour forward and an hour back, twice a year, what was the time most people woke up has changed. In the spring, residents turn on their appliances, use water, adjust the heater, among other activities earlier than has been normal.
Interestingly, Dawson Public Power District takes the dreaded change in stride.
DPPD Communication Specialist Chelsea Gengenbach said the impact of Daylight Savings Time on DPPD’s distribution system and electrical peak use does not significantly impact the district.
Gengenbach added March is considered a shoulder month, which means the weather is more mild and a majority of residential electrical load is impacted by heating and cooling.
"Electrical use is personal, because no two people use electricity the same way and at the exact same time," said Gengenbach, "If a Dawson PPD customer is curious to see how their electrical use has changed with Daylight Savings Time, they can access their account through the SmartHub app and see their hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and even annual electrical use."
