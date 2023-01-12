Dawson PPD Board elects new officers

LEXINGTON — The Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors voted in new officers at the January Board Meeting. The officers were sworn in and will begin their duties in February 2023. Each officer’s term is for one year. The new officers are:

President – Dan Muhlbach, Buffalo Subdivision

Muhlbach served two years as vice president and six years as treasurer. Muhlbach represents the Kearney area and has served 28 years on the Dawson PPD Board.

Vice President – Craig Wietjes, Buffalo Subdivision

Wietjes spent the past two years as the board treasurer. He has served on Dawson PPD’s Board for eight years.

Treasurer – Page Peterson, Lincoln Subdivision

Peterson, an eight-year board member, is in his first year as an officer. He represents the Lincoln Subdivision.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines.

The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton.

To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.