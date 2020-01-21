LEXINGTON – The Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors voted in new officers at the January Board Meeting. The officers were sworn in and will begin their duties in February 2020. Each officer’s term is for one year. The new officers are:
President – A.C. “Pat” Hecox
Hecox is no stranger to an officer position. He previously served as Vice President of Dawson PPD’s Board of Directors for three years. Hecox represents the Gothenburg area and has been a board member for 22 years.
Vice President – Dan Muhlbach
Muhlbach also brings experience as an officer. He served as Treasurer for six years before accepting his new role. Muhlbach represents the Kearney area and has served 25 years on the board.
Treasurer – Craig Wietjes
Wietjes, a five-year board member, is in his first year as an officer. Wietjes represents the Riverdale area.
Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.
Photos are courtesy of Dawson Public Power.
