Dawson PPD awards $1,500 Utility Line Scholarship to Callaway a High School graduate

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has awarded Weston Kunkee a $1,500 Utility Line scholarship to pursue their degree. Kunkee is a graduate of Callaway High School and the child of Dean and Angie Kunkee.

He plans to pursue his degree in utility line at Mitchell Technical Institute in South Dakota.

“I respect that (utility line) is hard work, and I am more than ready for it,” Kunkee wrote. “I feel good knowing that when I do this, I will be helping other people in the area out.”

The Dawson PPD Utility Line Scholarship has been awarded to one student annually since 2001.

“Dawson PPD is proud to offer this scholarship to help build the next generation of lineworkers,” said Dawson PPD Communications Specialist Chelsea Gengenbach. “These students learn the basics of electrical distribution with an emphasis on safety. It better prepares them for their career and makes a great first impression for an employer.”

