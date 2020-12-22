Dawson, Gosper County now under High Wind Warning starting at midnight tonight

LEXINGTON — Both Dawson and Gosper County are now under a High Wind Warning which will start at midnight tonight, winds are expected to gust over 55 mph.

With a cold front set to surge across the area this evening, the accompanying winds will be brutal and will last throughout Wednesday. The warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Wind gusts are expected to start ramping up after midnight, reaching over 45 mph, by daytime Wednesday, gusts will likely be over 55 mph.

Light snow accompanying this system will make travel difficult and visibility will be an issue, according to NWS Hastings. High profile vehicles will be at risk as well.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, isolated power outages may be possible. Travel could difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Some rain showers could accompany the front this evening and the combination of rain and quickly dropping temperatures could create a flash freezing issue on the roadways. Strong winds should help to keep things dry, but travels should note this possible hazard.