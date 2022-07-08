Dawson/Gosper County CASA adds Helen Rodas as outreach coordinator

LEXINGTON — A Lexington native has joined the Dawson/Gosper County staff as the new Outreach Coordinator.

Helen Julisa Rodas started at the position in April. She is a 2013 graduate of Lexington High School.

Rodas said her parents are from Guatemala and that she has three older sisters, she noted she is also bilingual.

Rodas said prior to coming to the CASA office, she worked with the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, so she has always worked in some way with the wider community. She said her experience made her feel like she was meant to be in the CASA position.

In her new position, Rodas said she plans to reach out to younger people in their 20s and 30s and encourage them to become court advocates. She noted as older volunteers choose to step down, there needs to be new people to step in and help the children in need.

She said it is important to find volunteers with different ethnicities and backgrounds to help represent the same diversity that is found in the Dawson and Gosper County communities.

Rodas noted that the importance of mental health has gained more attention in the wider public and that it is important to help break the cycle of abuse and mental challenges the children in the court system find themselves in.

The CASA program began in Dawson County in 2000 and expanded into Gosper County the following year. Since 2000 our volunteers have touched the lives of 844 children with 98 volunteers.

The Dawson/Gosper County Program serves children involved in the court system due to emotional, physical or sexual abuse, neglect or abandonment. A trained CASA volunteer is assigned to work one-on-one with the child and to gather information from all parties such as parents, social workers, teachers, doctors, therapists and foster parents.

Prior to court hearings, the CASA volunteer meets with the numerous professionals and caregivers involved and makes a written report to the court regarding actions in the best interest of the child. The CASA volunteer remains assigned until a permanent resolution and placement of the child is achieved.

CASA is always looking for volunteers of different backgrounds and bilingual speaking individuals in order to serve the diverse population in our counties.