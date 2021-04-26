 Skip to main content
Dawson, Gosper counties under a Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions until 10 p.m.
Dawson, Gosper counties under a Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions until 10 p.m.

  • Updated
Grass Fire in progress
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Critical fire conditions across much of south central Nebraska have prompted a Red Flag Warning until 10 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service in Hastings issued the warning due to low relative humidity, around 15 to 20 percent and strong southerly winds at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts as high as 30 mph. The warning area includes both Dawson and Gosper counties.

Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior, NWS Hastings advises extreme caution in engaging in activities that could ignite a fire. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Burning of any kind is not advisable while the warning is in place.

Red Flag Warning span multiple states on Monday, including Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and South Dakota.

