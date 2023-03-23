LEXINGTON — The Dawson /Gosper County CASA office and several area organizations presented 60 Blessing Bags to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at the Dawson County courthouse on Wednesday, March 22.

Linda Shaw, Dawson/Gosper County CASA director said 50 duffle bags and 10 diaper bags full of essential items were prepared by their offices and several area organizations include Homeless-Orphans-Mothers-Elderly-Sick (HOMES), the Central Nebraska Human Trafficking and Immigration Outreach, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, FRAE and Thrivent.

CASA applied for a $500 grant from Through the Eyes of a Child. After it was received, the judges from District 11.1 agreed that the funds should go to help put the Blessing bags together.

DHHS provided a list of their most needed items and the ages of the children in their care. Shaw said Al Copper with HOMES posted on their website about the project and the other organizations reached out once they knew there was a need.

The project began in January 2023 and the grant allowed for 50 duffle bags and 10 diaper bags full of supplies. Shaw said they had done a project similar in the past and took lessons away from it, including getting two different sizes of bags, smaller ones for young children and larger ones for teens.

A Lexington High School senior, Alexa Nava, was able to help with the project as well. Nava said she is taking a business internship class and asked to work with CASA at the start of the school year.

When asked about why she wanted the internship with CASA, Nava said she was interested in child advocacy and helping children. She said she wanted to see what goes on and how things work.

As for the Blessing Bag project, Nava said she has 30 minutes at the CASA office each day and helped to make tags and sort through clothes and the essential items.

Nava said “It feels nice to help out people, especially the kids who don’t have families or have a caregiver.”

Just as Nava noted, there is a great need in the community; from July to December 2022, CASA took in 37 new children and they are currently advocating for 83 children.

This past quarter seven more children’s cases were opened, while 17 children found permanency, two were adopted and 11 returned to their parents.

Currently CASA has 37 active volunteers and they begin training more on April 4.

“We are always looking for new volunteers because we want to continue serving our children one hundred percent,” Shaw said, “We have some wonderful volunteers who go above and beyond to keep the children of our counties safe.”

“If a case is transferred to another county our volunteers choose to remain on the case because we are one of the few programs that have enough volunteers to serve the children.”

Shaw said without the CASA advocates, the children might not have anyone to speak for them.

The Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers are presently assisting Hall, Phelps Scotts Bluff and Buffalo counties.