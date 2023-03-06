KEARNEY — On Saturday, March 4, area youth wrestlers made their way to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney for the District two meet.

There were a total of 46 teams from 17 counties that included Buffalo, Chase, Custer, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Lincoln, Perkins, Phelps and Red Willow.

The Cozad Youth Wrestling Club placed third as a team with 498 points. Gothenburg Junior Wrestling team placed 10th with 152.5 points. The S-E-M Mustangs had 54 points for 17th place. Lexington took 19th place with 42 points. The Hi-Line Bulls had 22 points for 29th place.

COZAD

First place: Hawken Chytka, Brecken Barber, Porter Kinnan, Sawyer Schukei, Landry Ide, Tucker Brill, Ashton Osborn, Samuel Brown, Bynjamyn Sylvan, Myles Ide

Second place: Caine Osborn, Holden Zook, Sawyer Rutkowski, Wyatt Donnelly, Tuff Rosenberry, Parker Kinnan, Kael Hammerlun, Jesse Rodriguez, Jaden Rodriguez

Third place: Reid Horse, Eli Haynie, Ayden Hubbard, Braxtyn Barber, Hazen Hite, Maison Larsen, Jeremiah Gaines, Alec Osborn, Jackson Smith

Fourth place: Coye Horse, Owen Ide, Korben Waller, Eden Albrecht, Shad Sall, Weston Zook, Brantley Malcom

GOTHENBURG

First place: Brayden Hite, Maddox Gilligan

Second place: Chantry Pieper, Niko Dawkins-Finnegan, Raylin Steward, Blake Rubenthaler, Lucas Therrie

Third place: Callen Warner, Abigail Scott, Amelia Dawkins-Alog, Carter Kincheloe

Fourth place: Carletta Herfel, Jonathan Scott

HI-LINE

Second place: Gage Rupp

LEXINGTON

Second place: Waylon Blessin

Third place: Allen Diaz

S-E-M

First place: Barrett Hunt, Brooks McFarland, Cort Berg, Beau Jackson

Second place: Greyson Carlson

Fourth place: Choncey Freeman

The NEUSA State Youth tournament is held in Grand Island at the Heartland Event Center on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.