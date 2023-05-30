Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Dawson County Assessor’s Office announced this week that real estate property owners will be receiving a notice of valuation change for 2023.

Appraisers, on behalf of the Assessor, spent most of their time on commercial properties throughout the county. Beginning last fall through mid-March this year, they have been conducting on-site inspections of buildings and correcting commercial occupancy codes as necessary.

For 2023, a sales study was completed on land at Plum Creek Canyon. A new lot model was identified and applied. This was applied to land with recreational or residential use. AG land will still be assessed as its agriculture use value. If you believe that your agricultural land was inadvertently applied to this lot model, please call our office at 324-3471.

With the recent increased cost of construction materials, it was necessary to apply newer costing models to all residential, commercial and agricultural improvements across the county. This was in hopes to reduce the mass market increase applied to assessments in Dawson County.

Valuations of improvements (buildings) in Lexington were increased 15% , Cozad increased 18% and improvements in Gothenburg increased 8%. All AG land also increased 3% to meet state statute standards.

State guidelines require that all property must be examined at least every six years. Generally, due to market forces it takes fewer years before review is needed. Valuations are a result of comparing sold properties to unsold properties and attempting to equalize the figures. Some county areas or property classes change almost annually. There are several classes of property. They include residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural as the major groups. Land and improvements are considered separately. Those figures are combined for the final taxable value, given to the County Treasurer.

Tax collection is the County Treasurer’s duty. Assessor’s produce tax rolls with the valuations as the basis. Tax rates are compiled from tax budget requests from the many political subdivisions. The breakdown in tax dollars go mostly to education, then cities and counties.

The valuation notices start the process of protesting to the County Board of Equalizations in case of disagreement with those results. Property owners have the month of June to file a protest from with the County Clerk. Hearings most often are held in July.