Dawson County showdown: Swedes win on Minutemen court

LEXINGTON — It was a windy, bitter night on Thursday, Dec. 1 as the Lexington Minutemen hosted the Gothenburg Swedes for a Dawson County shootout.

The Minutemen and Swedes battled back and forth in the first quarter with Lexington taking the lead 13-10 at the end of the period.

The Swedes took a run to tie the game at 18 in the second quarter. The Minutemen held the lead by four going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Swedes took the lead 29-24 with five minutes left. The Minutemen showed their determination and grit as they regained the lead 32-31. The Swedes had other plans for the end of the period as they reclaimed the lead while the clock hit zero.

The fourth quarter hit hard for the Minutemen as they couldn’t make the ball drop through the bucket. The Swedes’ had it going for them as junior Trey Stevens started knocking down three pointers. With three minutes left, the Minutemen were down 14. The Minutemen gave all their effort at the end of the quarter but it wasn’t enough to close the lead on the Swedes.

Gothenburg won the bout 58-43.

Minuteman senior Daud Daud led the team with 12 points. Jase Carpenter had four, Kaden West had seven, Greysen Strauss had eight, Dru Truax had eight and Isaiah Ellingson had four.

Putting up 18 points for the Swedes was Stevens. Kooper Hoehn had seven, Wes Geiken had 14, Breaden Anderson had four, Connor McCoy had nine and Kai Jorgenson had four.

Lexington played on Friday, Dec. 2 in Ogallala.

The Swedes hosted the Hershey Panthers on Friday, Dec. 2.