Dawson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units receive 2019 Give BIG Lexington funds

LEXINGTON — Just watch a K-9 unit and their handler for a moment and it does not take long to know they mean business. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit will be even more effective, thanks to the donations which were made during 2019 Give BIG Lexington.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke and administrative assistant Michaela Kopf presented a check for $984.14 to Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody, which will go to benefit the agency’s K-9 unit.
“The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office currently has two active K-9 teams working within Dawson County. K-9 Jet is a 5-year-old German Shepherd handled by Sergeant Katlyn Cavanaugh and K-9 Ares is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd handled by Deputy Chad Byrnes,” according to information from the DCSO.
Jet and Ares are trained in narcotics detection and Jet is trained in tracking, said Deputy Byrnes.
Both K-9’s and their handlers have assisted various police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol seizing large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
When not out in the county detecting and tracking, both K-9 teams have done educational presentations in Cozad, Lexington, Gothenburg, S.E.M. and Overton. These presentations focus on the harmful consequences of drugs and how the K-9’s are trained to detect them.
“Training in these areas takes a lot of hard work and time by both the K-9 and the handler, this training is often very physically demanding as well as mentally exhausting for both the K-9 and the handler,” according to the DCSO, “With the generous donations we will be able to further keep our citizens, schools and communities safer and drug free.”
Sheriff Moody said the money donated will be used for additional training to make them better units.
“We appreciate the LCF for holding Give BIG Lexington and for everyone who donated to the sheriff’s office,” he said, “We will be more effective in serving the citizens of the county.”
Executive Director Berke said the donation to the K-9 units included the matching dollars from the Foundation and all the money was distributed to the organizations and causes this week.
“This is a fun one,” Berke said about presenting the check to the K-9 units. She said it is a good cause to raise awareness for and the fact they operate countywide means they have an “extended outreach.”
