Dawson County Sheriff’s new drone finds fleeing person two days after it was put to use

Eventually a motion came to increase the premiums, Jacobson voted against the increase, but the rest of the commissioners voted to pass the motion.

The next item also generated discussion, whether or not to terminate the county’s COVID-19 policy. Approved on June 1, 2020, employees were not charged PTO if they were contracted or close to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chairman Stewart said he was in favor of terminating the policy, as the vaccine is now widely available and it is up to the employees if they want to get the shot or not.

Jacobson thought it was better to wait and keep the policy in place for the time being. After learning the policy had not been used recently, he said it is not hurting the county to keep it in place for the moment. He also noted the vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn offered to the discussion the fact not every employee has gotten the vaccine and there are COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant that ravaged India, the effectiveness of vaccines against these variants are not fully known yet.