Dawson County Sheriff’s new drone finds fleeing person two days after it was put to use

LEXINGTON — Those fleeing the law are going to have to look up now, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has a new drone.
The drone will have multiple other uses besides that, but Sheriff Ken Moody told the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, June 24, that two days after the new drone was put into use, it helped to find an individual who had fled law enforcement.
Deputy Tim Kostrunek is qualified to operate the drone, which features an infrared system.
During the incident, an individual had fled law enforcement and then abandoned their vehicle on the side of the road and hid amid some tall weeds.
Kostrunek put up the drone and the infrared system quickly located the person. Deputies closed in on the area and ordered the person to come out of hiding.
Moody said, the individual was seen to look up at the drone for a moment and then came out with their hands up and was taken into custody without any further trouble.
During the rest of the sheriff’s report, Moody said the jail population is increasing again, 91 inmates were currently being held. He said while some jail staff in the past contracted COVID-19, so far no prisoner has tested positive.
Next Wednesday the office will participate in a kick off call about the implementation of the new statewide radio system that was approved by the commissioners recently.
Sarah Sivits, an educator with the Nebraska Extension office, appeared to re-introduce herself to the commissioners. She noted Bruce Treffer has retired from his position and now she and Andrea Nisely are splitting up Treffer’s former duties. She said Treffer, “handled a lot.”
However, Sivits is currently eight months pregnant and will soon have to go on maternity leave, so Nisely will be in charge of the office while she is gone.
She said around late July or early August, the search will begin to find a person to take Treffer’s position. They are hoping for a good candidate, over the past decades the position has seen longevity from those who held it, including Jim Adams, Harold Stevens and Treffer.
Up next was Tony Collins, the new manager of Wild Horse Golf Course in Gothenburg for a manager application for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
Collins said the move to sell alcohol at the course would help bring more tourism to the area. He noted lately the golf business has been, “very busy,” as the weather heats up and the pandemic subsides.
The Liquor Commission had approved his application earlier and the commissioners followed suit.
Amy Adams with the Orthman Community YMCA spoke to the commissioners, she said she had been meeting face to face with their corporate partners. Adams said 37 county employees have a YMCA membership and as a result they get credit on their check for insurance.
She gave an update on YMCA activities and an idea has grown to a new offering for the community. The YMCA will offer free child care during the Dawson County Fair, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.
The YMCA also opened a new Learning Center in a modular that was moved from Sandoz Elementary and remodeled. It will be used for YMCA classes and can be rented by the community.
The commissioners had an involved discussion about raising employee health insurance premiums. The debate surrounded raising the premiums.
Chairman Bill Stewart noted their insurance fund is stable at the moment, but there are several large claims that will be coming up in the future. Commissioner Dean Kugler was in favor of raising premiums bit by bit, rather than hitting county employees with a huge spike.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson thought differently, he said the premiums were raised last year and was in favor of skipping an increase this year and then reevaluating next year.
Stewart preferred a bit by bit increase, noting they do not want to get behind. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen noted the balance they have to strike between the needs of the county employees and the constituents they represent.
Commissioner Rod Reynolds said he was also in favor of the increase, but understood Jacobson’s point.
Eventually a motion came to increase the premiums, Jacobson voted against the increase, but the rest of the commissioners voted to pass the motion.
The next item also generated discussion, whether or not to terminate the county’s COVID-19 policy. Approved on June 1, 2020, employees were not charged PTO if they were contracted or close to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Chairman Stewart said he was in favor of terminating the policy, as the vaccine is now widely available and it is up to the employees if they want to get the shot or not.
Jacobson thought it was better to wait and keep the policy in place for the time being. After learning the policy had not been used recently, he said it is not hurting the county to keep it in place for the moment. He also noted the vaccines are not 100 percent effective.
Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn offered to the discussion the fact not every employee has gotten the vaccine and there are COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant that ravaged India, the effectiveness of vaccines against these variants are not fully known yet.
Eventually a motion was made to terminate the policy, effective immediately. Jacobson voted no, but was outvoted by the other commissioners. It was understood the policy could be put back in place if the need arouse in the future.
The commissioners set a date to open bids for a mastic surface treatment, designs to make asphalt last longer, bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on July 27 with a recommendation being brought to the commissioners during the July 30 meeting.
They also voted to transfer budget authority for the Assessor’s office.
While approving receipts, the commissioners noted with some amusement, that there was nearly $600 gathered from new marriage licenses. To this, County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky simply said, “its June.”
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners entered executive session to discuss approval of a confession of judgement from John Kreuscher to settle a Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission, TERC, appeal.
After a six minute meeting, the executive session was ended and the commissioners voted to approve signing the judgement.
Tax exemption was approved for three RYDE Transit Ford 2021 E450 vans and they approved valuation changes from May 15, 2021 to June 24, 2021.