Dawson County saw 67 percent voter turnout this year, Gosper County had 77 percent
Vote Here Gosper County
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Dawson County saw 67 percent voter turnout this year during the general election.

This year there were 13,796 registered voters, with 9,284 ballots cast, leading to the 67 percent turnout.

While 5,835 people voted on Election Day, 3,449 people chose to vote early.

To the south, Gosper County had even higher turnout, at 77 percent. There were 1,461 total registered voters, with 1,133 ballots cast.

Gosper County did not include a breakdown of Election Day votes and those who chose early voting.

